There’s the forecast for further yellows, greens, songs and horns filling the shiny new metro cars, escalators and stadium walkways, which bustled again before the round-of-16 match with South Korea at Stadium 974 by the Persian Gulf. There’s the certainty of the global consensus only Brazil can provide given the sprawling number of nationalities that cotton to its allure and wear its yellow cottons. Mostly, though, there’s the promise of a gasping beauty the Brazilians just left strewn all over a 4-1 passage to the quarterfinals.