World Cup live updates Brazil to face Croatia as quarterfinals begin

After a couple of days off, the World Cup resumes Friday in Qatar with the quarterfinals. The first matchup of the final eight pits five-time world champion Brazil against Croatia, the 2018 runner-up. The top-ranked Brazilians looked the part in their round-of-16 game against South Korea on Monday, dancing their way to an easy 4-1 win. Things were a bit tougher for Croatia, which needed a penalty shootout to advance past Japan. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: Portugal cruised to an easy 6-1 win over Switzerland and will face Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday after the Atlas Lions stunned Spain in a penalty shootout earlier Tuesday.
USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.
Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.
Today’s WorldView: The 2022 World Cup has faced a cascade of controversies since Qatar won the right to host it more than a decade ago. Sometimes drowned out in the din: Concern over the tournament’s climate impact. Perhaps anticipating blowback, Qatar laid out an ambitious pledge: to hold the first carbon-neutral World Cup.