World Cup live updates Brazil to face Croatia as quarterfinals begin

Brazil had plenty to celebrate in its round-of-16 game against South Korea. (Ariel Schalit/AP)
After a couple of days off, the World Cup resumes Friday in Qatar with the quarterfinals. The first matchup of the final eight pits five-time world champion Brazil against Croatia, the 2018 runner-up. The top-ranked Brazilians looked the part in their round-of-16 game against South Korea on Monday, dancing their way to an easy 4-1 win. Things were a bit tougher for Croatia, which needed a penalty shootout to advance past Japan. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

  • Brazil benefited from the return of injured star Neymar against South Korea and scored four goals in the first half of its victory. It has been 20 years since the Brazilians’ most recent championship, and they have lost in the quarterfinals in three of the past four World Cups.
  • Dominik Livakovic stopped three penalties to help Croatia advance past Japan. The Croatians are in the knockout stage for the third time, and they are unbeaten in their previous two quarterfinal games.
  • The winner of this game will face either the Netherlands or Argentina in a semifinal on Tuesday. Those teams are scheduled to meet in today’s other quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Eastern. Find the full knockout stage schedule and bracket here.
