With the clang of a post, Croatia silences Brazil at the World Cup

RAYYAN, Qatar — All the World Cup pratfalls Brazil had suffered this young century had come laced with their particular agonies, but the previous four losses to European teams in knockout stages will have to yield next to the excruciation a Friday night quarterfinal wound up bringing.
OFF THE POST— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022
CROATIA WINS IT 😱🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/N6BsJVP2PI
They’ll remember, if really, really brave, how they and their adored players celebrated and felt right after Neymar’s goal of a mesmerizing determination broke the goalless draw in the first added minute of the first half of extra time. Then they might even recollect how the loss left Neymar’s face crestfallen to a degree that actually flattered him and his caring, then how the tears got unstoppable and ran on out of him.
Credit Brazil for its taste in European conquerors: It’s amassing such a rangy collection at World Cups. Make it five straight colossal great-big Brazilian sighs strewn from 2006 to 2022 and against France (2006 quarterfinal), the Netherlands (2010 quarterfinal), Germany (2014 semifinal), Belgium (2018 quarterfinal) and now Croatia (2022 quarterfinal). It’s just that those will never carry on like this, as Qatar’s World Cup lost its sexiest, loudest team.
Sure, that team succumbed to something which has felled a slew of teams the last two World Cups: Croatia’s mastery of the penalty-kick method of solving matches that won’t get solved otherwise. In 2018 and 2022, Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, has won five matches in knockout rounds, four of them by the method of penalties. With its two goalkeepers in that sequence, Danijel Subasic in 2018 and Livakovic in 2022, it has seen four opponents miss 10 of 16 attempts at the odd art.
Brazil converted just two of four Friday night, with Livakovic climbing all over Rodrygo’s bang to the right to start matters for Brazil. He had stopped three of four in the round of 16 against Japan.
Of course, the idea that will last the years from the Brazil match will be the idea that Livakovic ever got that chance.
Surely he wouldn’t, it seemed, as Brazil prepared to finish off its 1-0 win as the first half of extra time ended and as the second half began. Just before the former had ended, Brazil finally found offense pretty enough to foil Livakovic. It started from near midfield and involved touches from five different players. Rodrygo and Pedro initiated. The ball wound up in a flurry of touches to the top of the box, and when Lucas Paquetá slid it under to Neymar, and Neymar slid around a desperate Livakovic to blast it up into the roof from near the right post, it appeared the legend of Neymar had grown.
His longtime search for a World Cup moment had found its way to a World Cup moment, and he had tied Pelé in first place all-time with 77 Brazil goals.
Some moment, it had been.
Yet as the match seemed to reach its fumes in the 117th minute, with the Croatians trying to find energy and attack, they got all of it beginning when their 37-year-old forever star, Luka Modric, fed one to Mislav Orsic, who had come in in the 114th minute and who ran down the left. Orsic charged and crossed to Bruno Petrovic, who had come in in the 72nd minute, and Petrovic one-timed with his left foot, off a Brazilian shin along the way and past goalkeeper Alisson on his right.
Brazil looked deflated right then, with penalties coming, Croatia and Livakovic on the other side of those penalties and the deflation about to worsen and last.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: Brazil, a five-time World Cup champion, was eliminated in the quarterfinals Friday against Croatia. Croatia, which finished second at the 2018 World Cup, will face the Netherlands or Argentina on Tuesday. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.
USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.
Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.
Today’s WorldView: The 2022 World Cup has faced a cascade of controversies since Qatar won the right to host it more than a decade ago. Sometimes drowned out in the din: Concern over the tournament’s climate impact. Perhaps anticipating blowback, Qatar laid out an ambitious pledge: to hold the first carbon-neutral World Cup.