With the clang of a post, Croatia silences Brazil at the World Cup

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: Brazil, a five-time World Cup champion, was eliminated in the quarterfinals Friday against Croatia. Croatia, which finished second at the 2018 World Cup, will face the Netherlands or Argentina on Tuesday. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Today’s WorldView: The 2022 World Cup has faced a cascade of controversies since Qatar won the right to host it more than a decade ago. Sometimes drowned out in the din: Concern over the tournament’s climate impact. Perhaps anticipating blowback, Qatar laid out an ambitious pledge: to hold the first carbon-neutral World Cup.