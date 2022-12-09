World Cup live updates Brazil and Croatia scoreless at halftime as quarterfinals begin

After a couple of days off, the World Cup resumes Friday in Qatar with the quarterfinals. The first matchup of the final eight pits five-time world champion Brazil against Croatia, the 2018 runner-up. The top-ranked Brazilians looked the part in their round-of-16 game against South Korea on Monday, dancing their way to an easy 4-1 win. Things were a bit tougher for Croatia, which needed a penalty shootout to advance past Japan. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.