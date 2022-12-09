With D.C. ‘swag,’ Caleb Williams can win DMV’s first Heisman Trophy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When somebody asks Caleb Williams where he is from, he does not have a stock answer. Sometimes, Williams will simply say D.C. His father, Carl, has heard Williams tell people he grew up in “the D.C. area.” Williams could say Prince George’s County, although Carl Williams has not heard that exact response from his son.

“A lot of times, he’ll say … ” Carl Williams said this week, trailing off as he scanned his memory. “That’s a good question.”

What is less ambiguous is what Washington and its environs mean to Williams. Before he revived a sleeping behemoth across the country, developed into the best quarterback in college football and emerged as the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Williams grew up in Bowie, lived in Washington during high school and attended Gonzaga. Before he became an Oklahoma Sooner or Southern California Trojan, Williams was a Bowie Bulldog and a Gonzaga Purple Eagle.

Should Williams hoist the Heisman on Saturday night in New York, he will bring college football glory unknown to the region that shaped him. Despite a history studded with star players and near-misses, no player from D.C., Maryland or Virginia has ever won college football’s grandest individual prize. For Williams, being the first would add additional honor to one of the most prestigious trophies in American sports.

“It’s important to him,” Carl Williams said. “It’s important to all of us as a family, to be able to have an impact upon the next generation, to have somebody to have kids look up to.”

Williams, who entered college as the nation’s top recruit and could leave it next year as the first pick in the NFL draft, has the chance to boost the profile of a football community with a paradoxical reputation, both outstanding and overlooked.

Washington, D.C. and its Maryland and Virginia suburbs — the DMV, in local parlance — has produced a litany of NFL stars, from Armstrong’s Willie Wood to Good Counsel’s Stefon Diggs. The WCAC is widely recognized as one the country’s most competitive and high-profile prep leagues, annually sending players to college powerhouses. It is still better known nationally as a basketball hotbed and overshadowed on the high school level by Texas, California, Ohio and several other states. Even Williams’s official website declares that he “hails from the unlikely city of Washington D.C.”

“The D.C. area has been underrated in terms of football,” said Butch McAdams, the legendary former Maret boys basketball coach who hosts “In And Out Of Sports” on WOL. “We get our props, rightfully so, for basketball. To have a young man from D.C. to win a Heisman Trophy, it would mean so much to this area. For him to win it, that would be comparable to Sugar Ray Leonard winning the world title. Anytime you have a native son who does exceptionally well, we are all proud of him.”

The Heisman has eluded the region for nearly nine decades, most often going to players from expected locales like California, Texas and Ohio. But the DMV also pales in Heisman winners next to Iowa (Jay Berwanger, Nile Kinnick), Hawaii (Marcus Mariota) and even Croatia, birthplace of 1942 winner Frank Sinkwich. (Sinkwich, a Georgia halfback, went to high school in Youngstown, Ohio, which, to be sure, is a more traditional incubator of football talent than Zagreb.)

There have been ample close calls. The late Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who grew up in New Jersey but moved to suburban Maryland for high school and attended Bullis, finished third in 2018, believed to be the highest finish ever for a DMV native. A year later, DeMatha’s Chase Young finished fourth from the same school, a monumental achievement for a defensive end. Stone Bridge’s Jonathan Allen finished seventh at Alabama in 2016, a similarly rare feat for a defensive lineman.

H.D. Woodson’s Byron Leftwich finished sixth in 2002, hampered by a leg injury his senior season and playing in the unheralded MAC. Jonathan Ogden of St. Alban’s may be the best football player the region ever produced, but he played offensive tackle, a position about as likely to win the Heisman as water boy. Wood suffered injuries in his final two seasons in the late 1950s as a USC quarterback before he became a Hall of Fame safety for Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers.

Had Newport News’s Michael Vick starred at Virginia Tech before voters practically, if not officially, disqualified freshmen from the award, he may have won in 1999 rather than finishing third. Doug Flutie was born in Maryland but grew up in Massachusetts, and Ron Dayne was born in Blacksburg, Va., according to the Heisman’s website, but moved at a young age to New Jersey. They were born in the DMV, but not of it.

The District’s most interesting historical Heisman case may have come from a player who earned zero Heisman votes. Cornelius Greene, a Dunbar quarterback in the early 1970s, had one of the great careers in Ohio State’s storied history, winning three Big Ten championships and playing in four Rose Bowls. As a senior in 1975, Greene was named Big Ten MVP the same season teammate Archie Griffin won his second Heisman.

How could Greene win the title of best player in the conference when his running back was declared the best player in the country? Back then, Greene said, the Big Ten named its MVP after receiving one nominee from each team. Ohio State nominated its team MVP through a player vote. Greene won by one vote over Griffin, who, as Greene recalled, cast his vote for Greene.

Green, who has removed the last ‘e’ from his surname since his playing days, is now an administrator at St. Alban’s. He remembers how Buckeyes teammates bragged about the quality of Ohio football and doubted whether he belonged when he arrived.

“I didn’t want to hear that crap, man,” Green said. “I said, ‘I’m from D.C. We got the best athletes. I’m going to bring that to Ohio and show you.’ ”

Green is a fan of Williams and believes his success could open a pathway for other D.C. prospects to play on the West Coast. When he watches Williams play, Green senses the same confidence he carried to Columbus.

“He has a flair about him,” Green said. “He obviously has some confidence. So did I — I called myself flamboyant in high school. If you grow up in D.C., man, you’re playing with the best athletes across town, you got to make a statement.”

Williams’s flair has at times drifted into mild controversy — critics assailed him for painting “F--- Utah” on his fingernails before the Pac-12 Championship. But the charisma Williams displays on the field also helped make him a team leader as a freshman at Oklahoma and a first-year transfer at USC. That, several people close to him said, is a product of where he grew up.

“The swag that he plays with is what D.C. people will associate with most,” Carl Williams said. “He’s a D.C. kid. He’s a D.C., PG County kid. He’s been in the tough gyms with the tough guys. That impacts who you are and how you play. The same swag that people identify with [Kevin Durant] coming out of PG, it’s noticeable. It’s hard to put your finger on it, but it’s noticeable.”

Living in D.C. instilled in Williams a worldliness that has served him in college football’s frenzied modern landscape. At Gonzaga, he dealt with national media attention. He has thrived in the fishbowl of Norman, Okla., and the major market of Los Angeles. At 20, Williams has a foundation — Caleb Cares, dedicated to anti-bullying and youth mental health — and an endorsement deal with Beats By Dre.

“People watch and they say, ‘Man, this young guy doing these things, how is he doing that?’ ” Gonzaga Coach Randy Trivers said. “If he went to school in a different place or a different league, I don’t know if he would be ready to do what he did at Oklahoma or what he is doing at USC. Being able to navigate when you’re in D.C. and navigate the standards and expectations — this type of academic work, football work, community work, and do it in a place that has tradition and legacy, it helps prepare you for what it is you’re getting into.”

Williams grew up in Bowie and moved with his family into a Northwest D.C. apartment when he chose Gonzaga over a bevy of both local and national suitors. He chose Gonzaga, Carl said, because he wanted a school that would provide the highest level of football, an educational experience that would keep him grounded and a “brotherhood.” The school motto — “Men For Others” — appealed to the Williams family.

“That spirit is in his heart,” Trivers said.

As Williams’s profile has expanded, Trivers has received many calls from people outside the Washington area to talk about Williams. Some are curious about Gonzaga’s location, and they wrongly assume it must be in the suburbs. The school’s urban setting, Trivers believes, made a subtle impact on Williams.

“You walk out of the east end zone and you look south, the Capitol Dome is five blocks down the road,” Trivers said. “Driving around the city, you come up on, ‘Whoa, there’s a football field in the middle of these buildings.’ To come to school at a place like that every day, there’s no school like that, with that backdrop, in that place physically.”

The school might someday receive a visit from a Heisman Trophy, carried by a player who has done something what nobody from here has done before.

