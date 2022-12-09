Capitals keep their momentum, turn back Kraken to crack .500

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals carried the momentum from their strong finish to a season-long trip into Friday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken, getting the go-ahead goal from Marcus Johansson in the second period to spark a 4-1 victory at Capital One Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lars Eller and Alex Ovechkin added empty-net goals in the final minutes to ensure Washington’s first three-game winning streak of the season. Ovechkin’s empty-netter was his third such strike in the past two games, moving him to 796 career goals, the third most in NHL history.

Goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots, including a flurry in the closing stages with the Kraken deploying an extra attacker, to help Washington (13-12-2) climb above .500 in its push to get back into playoff contention. Lindgren has three consecutive wins in place of injured starter Darcy Kuemper.

Advertisement

The Capitals gave up a goal late in the first before coming alive in the second period.

“I feel like every win gives you a little bit of confidence, and it gets the group going,” Johansson said. “Even though we were down 1-0 tonight I didn’t think it changed anybody’s mind-set or anything different within our group, which is good. We kept playing, and that’s the way it needs to be.”

The Capitals moved in front to stay, 2-1, late in the second period courtesy of Johansson’s sixth goal of the season during an extended power play. The left wing collected a nifty backhanded pass from Sonny Milano in transition and flicked the puck past goalie Philipp Grubauer with 6:45 to play.

Ovechkin collected an assist, his 13th, in one of his longer power-play shifts as he continues to chase Gordie Howe for No. 2 in all-time goals. The Capitals’ captain is five behind Howe and 98 in back of career goals leader Wayne Gretzky.

Advertisement

Ovechkin’s 52 career empty-net goals are four behind Gretzky for the most all-time.

“If you want to be a team that makes the playoffs, you’ve got to find a way to win the games where you’re also not playing your best every night,” said Eller, who scored with 1:06 left in the third period for a 3-1 lead. “We haven’t been on the right side of a lot of those games this year, but I think tonight was one of those where we still found a way to win and protect the lead in the third.”

Rugged work in front of the net on the part of the Capitals yielded Anthony Mantha’s equalizer 5:20 into the second period. His seventh goal came when the right wing dug at a loose puck off defenseman Matt Irwin’s shot that Grubauer could not control.

Mantha got just enough of his stick on the puck to push it forward, and it trickled off the skate of Eller, who was jostling with Seattle defenseman Jamie Oleksiak to the right of Grubauer. Capitals defenseman Alex Alexeyev earned an assist for the first point of his career.

Advertisement

Alexeyev shortly thereafter absorbed a blow to the head from Oleksiak and immediately fell to the ice. Oleksiak was assessed with a five-minute match penalty for an illegal check that sent Alexeyev to the locker room for medical evaluation but led to Johansson’s tally.

A goal by defenseman Adam Larsson with 2:09 left in the first period gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead after Washington was unable to convert on multiple chances, including center Dylan Strome’s whistling slap shot that Grubauer turned away with his left blocker.

Moments later Larsson collected a dribbling puck off a faceoff, squared up steps inside the blue line and sent a wrist shot toward the goal that got through congestion in front of the crease. Lindgren attempted to make a glove save but was a fraction late.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Wilson progressing

Tom Wilson participated in the team’s morning skate at Capitals Iceplex for the first time this season. The ailing forward has been out since undergoing surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee in May, with a projected return to the lineup at the time of six to eight months.

Advertisement

Wilson wore a blue noncontact jersey and skated on the same line as injured center Nicklas Backstrom, who was similarly clad and who has been out all season while recovering from hip surgery. Both Wilson and Backstrom stayed on the ice well after teammates went into the locker room.

“It’s good for morale when you start to see players that have such an impact on the team, and they’re back, and they’re working, and they’re trying to put themselves in a position where they can help our team,” said Coach Peter Laviolette, who did not provide an estimate for when either player could rejoin the team.

On the road again

The Capitals aren’t getting much time at home after returning from an exhausting two-week, six-game trip. They were given Saturday off before hitting the road again for a two-game trip beginning Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets and concluding Tuesday at Chicago.

“Yeah, that was a fun homestand,” Lindgren said with a laugh. “We had a lot of fun, so no, it was quick. A couple days we got to hang out with our families a little bit but not much. We’re going right back out on the road, and we’re going to play a really good Winnipeg team.”

GiftOutline Gift Article