An inside look at CrunchTime, the NBA’s frenetic answer to NFL RedZone

To prepare to host CrunchTime, the NBA’s answer to the NFL’s popular RedZone broadcast, Jared Greenberg uses an automated Google document to preview matchups, tracks Twitter for player health updates and hits Instagram for the latest rumors before meeting with a production team to survey the night’s schedule. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After a quick afternoon nap, a hearty dinner and 62 ounces of iced coffee splashed with almond milk, Greenberg heads for his Atlanta studio, which is equipped with a table, a laptop for the show’s Slack channel, a second laptop for social media feeds, a television monitor that displays what viewers are seeing and a second television monitor that’s split into quadrants so that he can watch four games at once. Behind Greenberg are two oversized flat-screen monitors that display picture-in-picture views of live action and a leaguewide scoreboard. While CrunchTime broadcasts anywhere from two to four hours without commercial breaks, this futuristic basketball war room lacks one obvious staple: a chair.

“I don’t believe in sitting,” said Greenberg, who is quick to admit that 62 ounces of iced coffee is too much iced coffee. “The energy is better when I’m standing.”

CrunchTime is obsessed with energy, and Greenberg, a 39-year-old New Jersey native who has spent the past decade as a studio host and sideline reporter for Turner Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery, is its frenetic alchemist. The show draws heavily on RedZone’s whip-around approach, which bounces from game to game on Sundays in real time to spotlight scoring opportunities, key turnovers and other decisive plays without interruptions. Much like Scott Hanson, RedZone’s host, or Steve Kornacki, MSNBC’s election night guru, Greenberg keeps up a constant patter on the broadcast, which airs free on the NBA’s redesigned app.

Backed by a 20-person team, which monitors as many as 15 games in a night to feed him real-time updates, Greenberg narrates as the broadcast jumps around in search of highlights and injuries, avoiding stoppages in play while sprinkling in fantasy basketball updates, gambling lines and play-by-play calls of endgame scenarios. On most nights, former players Sam Mitchell and Channing Frye hop on to provide an insider’s perspective. CrunchTime’s relentless feel was fine-tuned during multiple years of tests on NBA TV, and staffers said the show should function like the video version of a never-ending social media feed.

“There are lulls in NBA games,” NBA TV vice president and executive producer John O’Connor said. “This show wouldn’t work if we had lulls. There are reviews and timeouts down the stretch. We don’t want to sit on any of that. We don’t want things to hit Twitter before you see it on CrunchTime. We’ve got to be ahead. We want to keep it so fast-paced that everyone is exhausted and gets their fill by the end.”

On a recent broadcast, Greenberg, who cut his teeth in the early-2000s doing play-by-play for five sports on WRHU, Hofstra University’s student station, toggled between games involving the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets before pivoting to a third game when the action dragged because of fouls. In the closing seconds of Brooklyn’s win, he returned to point out that Kevin Durant had hit a free throw that helped the Nets cover the spread. Later, he rattled off a long list of players who topped 30 points that night, then chuckled along as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ local broadcast crew jabbed Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks during a heated playoff rematch.

Greenberg remains off-camera throughout the show, a carefully weighed production decision that ensures CrunchTime is distinct from other NBA TV programming. Airtime that typically would have gone to talking heads is simply replaced by more live action, so Greenberg has essentially orchestrated a two-hour-long extemporaneous podcast by night’s end. Even though the studio environment lacks the crowd noise and electricity he experiences during sideline gigs, Greenberg said that CrunchTime’s pace leaves him dazed and so wired that he often needs three hours to wind down and fall asleep.

“I had absolutely no shot to play sports, not even in high school,” he said. “This is the closest I get to competing because I truly feel like I’m in the zone. But our goal is to have you see as little of me as possible. We’re here to show you the big plays and crunchtime. If that means me not being on camera, that’s fine. The weird part is they still make me wear makeup just in case.”

The NBA has sought to expand its digital footprint — its 41 million Twitter followers and 73 million Instagram followers dwarf the other major American professional sports leagues — with its overhauled app, which was released at the start of the season. In addition to CrunchTime, the app includes the traditional League Pass subscription service for all broadcasts from local markets and an Instagram-like “Stories” feature, which helps users get caught up on games that are in progress.

In response to fan preferences and interest, the NBA reoriented the app around vertical videos, a la TikTok and Instagram, and reached an agreement to stream the French League games of teenage phenom Victor Wembanyama. Thanks in part to a boost from the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, who rivals Stephen Curry and Ja Morant when it comes to garnering clicks, the league saids its app already has generated 179 million video views, a 200 percent year-over-year increase.

Andrew Yaffe, the NBA’s senior vice president of social, digital and original content, said that the CrunchTime broadcast and the redesigned app are part of the league’s push for an individualized viewing experience. The NBA added alternate feeds aimed at viewers who are interested in hardcore X’s and O’s or gambling angles, and ESPN rolled out its own secondary broadcasts, including one hosted by Stephen A. Smith.

“Having that optionality for fans to be able to personalize how they want to experience the NBA is really valuable,” Yaffe said. “Our goal is to get more people on the app and more people spending time and coming back. CrunchTime is a key element of getting people who may or may not be League Pass subscribers to come to the app. Our fans who watch [CrunchTime] watch it for a very long stretch of time.”

The NBA’s media rights deals with Disney, parent company of ESPN, and Warner Bros. Discovery, home of TNT and NBA TV, are set to expire after the 2024-25 season. Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly stressed the importance of supplementing television broadcasts with comprehensive streaming options, and the NBA could follow the NFL’s lead by partnering with digital-only services such as Amazon in its next agreement. Amid a financial boom in rights deals, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said last month that his company “[doesn’t] have to have the NBA” and that it would be “very disciplined” in the next round of negotiations.

No matter how the NBA’s upcoming media talks unfold, Greenberg is convinced that CrunchTime’s approach represents the next generation of basketball viewership. The show’s broadcast schedule is a bit irregular, depending on which nights have enough games to warrant the whip-around coverage and which nights conflict with ESPN’s national broadcasts. This month, CrunchTime will air Dec. 19, Dec. 21 and every night from Dec. 26 to 30.

“We have to embrace the future of how people consume content,” Greenberg said. “I don’t mean to be cocky about it, but we’ve been working on this for six years, and we know how much bigger it can be. The sky is the limit. Once basketball fans find out that this is out there, they’re going to come in droves and they’re not going to leave.”

