World Cup live updates The Netherlands to face Argentina in quarterfinals

The World Cup continues Friday with a quarterfinal matchup between the Netherlands and Argentina at 2 p.m. Eastern. Argentina, led by global superstar Lionel Messi, has won three straight games since its stunning opening loss to Saudi Arabia and is three more wins from its first championship since 1986. The Netherlands, widely considered the best soccer nation never to win the World Cup, was in top form in the round of 16 when it eliminated the United States. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.