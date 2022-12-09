New hoops season, same old question: Can anybody beat Sidwell Friends?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Sidwell Friends Quakers emerged from their locker room to a roar. They ran past a rowdy student section filled with classmates wearing ugly holiday sweaters, and then in front of a long row of folding chairs filled with college coaches. Finally they reached their end of the court, where they went through pregame layup lines trying not to notice the rest of the large Thursday night crowd.

This was the prime time event in the second annual Capital Invitational, a one-day, seven-game showcase held Thursday at Sidwell and designed to pit some of the best private school programs in the D.C. area against nationally ranked competition.

Last year at this event, the host Quakers posted a double-digit win over New York’s Christ the King that felt like a moment of arrival for an unproven team with unlimited potential. Now, nearly a year after that potential was maximized in one of the best girls’ basketball seasons in recent memory, No. 1 Sidwell faced a new set of expectations as they took on Texas power Duncanville. The result was familiar: a 63-49 victory for the Quakers (3-0)

“It’s different at an event like this,” said senior Jadyn Donovan, the No. 3 prospect in her class and a Duke commit. “More people are coming out, but maybe not all of them to see us win. Some people want to see if we can be beaten.”

As it stands, the Quakers are the unquestioned team to beat in the D.C. area and potentially the country. The target on them was painted by the achievement of last season and might have grown larger from the talent on this year’s roster.

Quite simply, the Quakers won all there was to win last winter. The program made a stunning leap from a strong local program to a world-beating national power, going 30-0 while being ranked as the top team in the country for months. They won the Independent School League tournament, the D.C. State Athletic Association tournament and the inaugural State Champions Invitational, a national tournament putting them up against other programs that had dominated their respective corners of the country. Sidwell won that bracket with ease, taking both of its games by double-digits.

“The level of attention is the biggest thing that’s different now. It adds a different layer,” Coach Tamika Dudley said. “More teams want to take a shot at us. … We face a different type of pressure now, so we’re trying to manage that as we do all the normal things like getting young players into our system.”

Over the course of last season, the Quakers employed a near-perfect starting five: Donovan, Leah Harmon, Kiki Rice, Khia Miller and Kendall Dudley. It was a beautifully collaborative group. As with most good things about high school athletics, it was spoiled by graduation: Rice, The Post’s All-Met Player of the Year, left for UCLA.

But Sidwell returned four starters and added depth. Six-foot-three Georgetown Day transfer Zania Socka and heralded freshman Jordyn Jackson join the rotation this winter.

“I thought I knew what to expect, but coming here was still a big shock,” said Jackson, who put up 20 points to lead the Quakers in scoring against Bishop McNamara in her first high school game. “I was nervous, wondering what they must do in practice to be this good. And I found out and the first couple of practices were hard. But I’ve gotten used to it, gotten used to challenging things.”

Even before Thursday’s win over Duncanville, Sidwell had flexed its muscles by beating McNamara and Paul VI, two of the best teams in the vaunted Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, by 20-plus in their first two games. The team’s nonconference schedule is grueling by design, as local ISL play is not likely to provide many tests. The Quakers will travel to Arizona and Massachusetts for major tournaments and host an invitational event in January.

“It’s definitely fun, even if your body sometimes wants a break,” Donovan said of the schedule. “But especially early on, we’re happy to just jump-start the season. We have a lot of energy and a lot of excitement and we want to face whoever.”

On Thursday, the Quakers were challenged early by Duncanville. They led by just two points at halftime, struggling to find an offensive rhythm. But the Quakers looked calm and confident in the second half, pushing the lead to seven by the end of the third quarter and double-digits in the fourth.

At the final buzzer, the players streamed over to the student section to celebrate the first home win of the season. As they hugged and danced and laughed with their friends and fans, the Quakers looked like any other high school basketball team.

