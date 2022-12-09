Nationals, pitcher Trevor Williams agree to two-year, $13 million deal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals and righty Trevor Williams have agreed to a two-year deal, according to two people familiar with the situation, giving Washington a much-needed pitcher who could start or eat innings out of the bullpen. The contract is for $13 million. As of Friday morning, it was still pending a physical, though that is typically a formality once this stage of negotiations is reached.

Williams, 30, made 30 appearances and nine starts for the New York Mets in 2022, posting a 3.21 ERA in 89⅔ innings. Before landing in New York, he made stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates (five years) and Chicago Cubs (one). He was a second-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2013.

Since the beginning of this offseason, Washington General Manager Mike Rizzo has stressed the need for veteran arms to help prop up an inexperienced staff. And while Williams could fill a couple roles, he likely has the inside track to join MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray, Cade Cavalli and Patrick Corbin in the rotation. Given the Nationals’ tight budget this winter, a $6.5 million salary means they will want him to have a significant role.

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network first reported that the two sides had an agreement. The Athletic first reported the value of Williams’s deal.

