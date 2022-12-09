Wizards let down by their defense as they lose fifth straight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said it before Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers — his team just needed to get over the hump. The Wizards, banged up and in the midst of a daunting stretch of mostly road contests against quality competition, were showing a tendency to losing close games.

Unseld’s frustrations continued inside the refurbished Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Wizards fell, 121-111. The loss was their fifth straight.

Again, the Wizards were close, trailing by three with less than six minutes to play. But a fourth-quarter stretch of more than seven minutes without a field goal — coupled with a stark disparity in three-point shooting — ultimately gave the Pacers the necessary separation.

Indiana made 18 of 41 three-point attempts (43.9 percent) compared with 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) for the Wizards, who were again without injured Bradley Beal.

“Some of it’s just off the bounce,” Unseld said about the team’s difficulty defending behind the arc. “One-on-one, step-back threes, those are tough to guard. But, yeah, 18 threes, that’s tough to overcome.”

Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 29 points and added nine rebounds and Kyle Kuzma added 27 points and seven boards. Jordan Goodwin scored 19 off the bench.

“Coach is emphasizing the small details,” Porzingis said. “Tonight, we had a six-minute stretch with no field goals. It’s just small stretches of the game or small details of the game that we can get better at. And it comes with experience.

“We have to bite down and take the positives out of these tough losses that we are going through right now. So that’s got to be our mind-set. It’s not easy to win in this league and we’re seeing that right now.”

Indiana’s Buddy Hield was a problem for the Wizards from the opening tip, making 12 of 19 shots from the field (including 4 of 10 from deep) to lead Indiana with 28 points. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 23 points and 11 assists. The Pacers also got a strong contribution from their bench as rookie Bennedict Mathurin added 18 and eight rebounds and Oshae Brissett chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds.

“They’re a hot-shooting team,” Kuzma said. “They made a lot of big-time shots, especially down the stretch of the game. Haliburton got a little loose for a couple of threes. Couldn’t guard Buddy all night.”

The Wizards fell to 11-15. The surprising Pacers, picked by many to be in lottery contention, improved to 14-12.

Things to know about Friday’s game:

Defense averse

Neither team seemed overly concerned with defensive responsibilities in the first half. Both teams shot over 64 percent from the field over the first 24 minutes.

Kuzma came out especially hot, making four three-pointers to match his career best for threes in a quarter. The second quarter belonged to Porzingis, who scored 15 of the Wizards’ 17 points during a stretch, hitting shots from all three levels and shooting 9 for 9 in the first half.

Hield missed just one attempt and poured in 19 in under 18 minutes during the first half while Mathurin came off the bench and scored 14 before the break on 6-for-9 shooting.

Short rotation

The Wizards had just nine players available with Will Barton (foot sprain) being added to the injury list. Unseld called him day-to-day. That left the team without Barton, Beal (right hamstring strain), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain).

“You’ve got to get a little creative,” Unseld said of his short rotation before the game.

Home sweet home

Friday was the first time the Pacers played at home since Nov. 25. Indiana just wrapped up a seven-game, 11-day trip in which they went 2-5. Coach Rick Carlisle seemed a bit annoyed when asked about the challenges of the trip.

“Are you serious? … It’s NBA basketball,” Carlisle said. “Flying in private aircraft. Any time there’s a Four Seasons, we stay in it. I mean, all the hype about how hard things are, it’s got to go away. This is the best thing going. I don’t mean to be dismissive. But it depends on your attitude. If it’s going to be, ‘God, this is really hard,’ then it’s going to be like that.

“Staying out of the business of thinking about how hard things are, instead just loving the challenge of everything is a much better way to go.”

