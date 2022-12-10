Army-Navy goes to OT for first time and ends in heartbreak for the Mids

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Saturday’s renewal of the Army-Navy game made history — for the first time in 123 meetings, overtime was required. Two extra sessions finally settled things, and it ended in crushing agony for the Midshipmen, who lost a fumble at the goal line in the second overtime and fell, 20-17.

Moments after the turnover, Navy was all but helpless as it watched Quinn Maretzki’s decisive 39-yard field goal sail through the uprights.

The kick triggered a wild celebration along the Black Knights sideline at Lincoln Financial Field as cadets spilled onto the turf raising their arms in triumph. Many Navy players wept during the traditional singing of the alma maters.

Midshipmen fullback Anton Hall Jr. walked off the field with a towel draped over his head as teammates embraced the sophomore who had gotten within inches of the goal line in the second overtime before Army linebacker Kalvyn Crummie jarred the ball loose.

Defensive lineman Darius Richardson recovered, and the Cadets went conservative, calling three straight runs before Maretzki converted the most significant field goal of his career to hand Navy its fifth loss in the past seven meetings of the storied series.

Hall had been in line to become Navy’s savior when he scored on a 77-yard run late in the fourth quarter that put the Midshipmen ahead, 10-7. He finished with 99 yards on seven carries in front of announced crowd of 69,117.

“There are no words that can console Anton now,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “He’s an awesome, awesome, awesome kid. I just feel bad that it just had to come to this, but like I said there’s other plays. That’s just the one at the end we all see. He had obviously that long run that was lightning. …

“That one play — there’s other plays in the course of the game. Don’t put this loss on Anton Hall.”

Both teams scored touchdowns on their first snaps in the first overtime. Army (6-6) did so to start on Markel Johnson’s 25-yard run, and Navy (4-8) countered with quarterback Xavier Arline’s 25-yard pass to Maqel Haywood, who was wide open thanks to a bit of misdirection. It was the only pass Arline threw the entire game.

Army had tied the score at 10 on Maretzki’s 37-yard field goal with 1:53 to play in the fourth quarter. The drive included a pass interference call against Midshipmen junior linebacker Will Harbour that moved the ball to the Navy 28 on third down and one.

The complexion of the game shifted dramatically late in the third quarter when Hall followed a clearing block from guard Ahmad Bradley and sprinted into the end zone, producing the longest touchdown run by a Midshipmen player in an Army-Navy game.

The play that reclaimed the lead for Navy with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter took only 13 seconds and came on Hall’s first carry of the game. It also followed Navy averting what would have been a 40-yard touchdown run by Tyhier Tyler because of a Black Knights penalty.

Tyler broke into the clear through a gaping hole at the line of scrimmage and raced untouched into the end zone with eight and a half minutes left in the third quarter. A flag lay on the 30-yard line, however, with officials assessing an illegal block in the back on Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston.

The Black Knights subsequently committed two false starts, and a botched snap out of the pistol formation lost 25 yards, taking them well out of field goal range and forcing a punt. Moments later, Hall’s run put the Midshipmen on top.

“Feel really bad for Anton,” Arline said. “He made a huge play that kept us in the game, but the game was not lost with him. That could happen to anyone who’s carrying the ball that one play. They made a good play, and that’s football, and that’s life. The game is not lost within that one play.”

Arline led the Midshipmen with a game-high 102 yards on 28 carries. Navy amassed 259 rushing yards and limited the Black Knights to 125, well below their average of 304.4 coming into the game that was the second-best mark in major college football.

Disaster struck for Navy in the final minutes of the second quarter when it appeared to be headed to the locker room with a 3-0 lead. Army’s Noah Short burst through the line of scrimmage to block Riley Riethman’s punt. The ball rolled toward the goal line, with Army’s Jabril Williams in pursuit and gaining control inches before going out of the back of the end zone with 1:06 to go.

To that point, the only scoring was a 44-yard field goal from place-kicker Bijan Nichols, a team captain playing in just his third game following a leg injury.

As Army was lining up to kick the point after, Niumatalolo called timeout, allowing officials an opportunity to review the sequence. Replay provided no relief, however.

The series portended doom for Navy when it committed two false start penalties and a delay of game, moving the ball back to the Midshipmen 26 and setting up third and 19. Arline ran for five yards. Then the Black Knights sent a wave of rushers at Riethman.

“Super difficult,” said Navy senior linebacker John Marshall (Gonzaga high school). “Defensively we played a hell of a game minus a couple plays. It was a hard battle for us for it to end that way, but super proud of our guys. I know they’re resilient, and they’ll be back.”

