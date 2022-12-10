USC’s Caleb Williams wins Heisman, becomes first DMV player to capture honor

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday, providing a measure of consolation for the sophomore signal-caller whose Trojans missed out on the College Football Playoff after losing the Pac-12 title game last week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Williams was one of four finalists for college football’s most coveted individual honor alongside Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Texas Christian’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Williams lit up the Pac-12 in his first season at USC after transferring from Oklahoma, following first-year Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley. His 37 touchdown passes are tied with Stroud and Houston’s Clayton Tune for first in the country. Williams threw just four interceptions, completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 4,075 yards, good for fourth in the nation. He added 372 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, setting a single-season school record for total offense.

Williams is the first player from D.C., Maryland or Virginia to win college football’s top award. He played high school football in Washington, D.C., at Gonzaga, before committing to play for Riley at Oklahoma. He developed into one of the country’s top freshmen after earning the starting job midway through last season, then transferred to USC during the offseason after Riley took the head coaching job last November. At Oklahoma, Riley also coached Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Williams was the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy despite suffering a hamstring injury during the Trojans’ Dec. 2 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship, a defeat which cost them a place in the four-team playoff. Williams is considered questionable for USC’s Jan. 2 finale against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

Williams interrupted Alabama’s brief hold on the award after quarterback Bryce Young won last season, and receiver DeVonta Smith won in 2020. It also reestablishes recent order, with quarterbacks representing 19 of the 23 winners since 2000, with former USC running back Reggie Bush and former Alabama stars Smith, Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram being the exceptions. Despite throwing for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns, Young, a junior, was not nominated this year.

Williams is the first USC player to officially win the award since Matt Leinart in 2004. Bush, who won in 2005, vacated the award in 2010 after the NCAA ruled him ineligible because of improper benefits. Counting Bush, Williams is the eighth USC player to win the Heisman Trophy, and the school’s third quarterback to do so, following Leinart and Carson Palmer in 2002. Its other winners are running backs Mike Garrett (1965), O.J. Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979) and Marcus Allen (1981).

Duggan tallied 3,321 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions during TCU’s 12-1 campaign. He also ran for 404 yards and six touchdowns. Stroud, a 2021 finalist, led Ohio State to an 11-1 record while throwing for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns to six interceptions. Bennett completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,425 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions for undefeated Georgia.

