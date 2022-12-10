France advances after a World Cup clash that adds to England’s pain

The World Cup quarter finals kicked off on Dec. 9 in Qatar, as eight teams went head to head to see who will advance to the next round. (Video: The Washington Post)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KHOR, Qatar — France and England hold an important place in soccer history, winners of trophies and suppliers of special players, teams and moments. Until Saturday, though, the sport’s archives never included a clash between the fabled sides in the knockout stage of a major tournament. Until Saturday, it felt as though soccer had a blank page in its illustrious biography.

The story was finally written in a World Cup quarterfinal, and it was a page-turner, filled with heroes and goats, conflict and tension, and an unforeseen twist that added to England’s painful lore and helped keep alive France’s bid for a second consecutive championship.

England was aiming to reach back-to-back semifinals for the first time and win its first World Cup since 1966.

Advertisement

When it ended, Kane fell into a crouch, elbows on knees, his hands rubbing his temples. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was first to console him, followed by several teammates. Coach Gareth Southgate hugged his star striker and whispered words of encouragement.

France, meantime, celebrated its third semifinal trip in five World Cups. Olivier Giroud scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.

“It reminds me of the mentality we had in 2018, that determination we showed,” Giroud said. “I hope we go far in this tournament because this team deserves to get there.”

English right back Kyle Walker, making his third tournament appearance, was given the enormous task of stopping superstar Kylian Mbappé, who leads the Golden Boot race with five goals. Southgate also pinned his team’s defensive plans on midfielder Jordan Henderson disrupting Mbappé's diagonal runs.

England entered the match with 12 goals, equaling a World Cup team record, and they were scored by eight players. (France had just three goal scorers before Saturday.)

Les Bleus went ahead in the 17th minute on a goal scored not by Mbappé or Giroud but by Aurélien Tchouaméni, a 22-year-old midfielder with one prior international goal.

Advertisement

The sequence began at the other end of the field. England thought it had earned a free kick in prime position, but referee Wilton Sampaio allowed play to continue. France seemed a half-step ahead of England with each pass; the Three Lions were scrambling.

With Mbappé dodging challenges, France moved the ball from side to side. Antoine Griezmann laid the ball for Tchouaméni, who settled the ball and, an instant before Jude Bellingham arrived, smacked a 28-yard, right-footed shot that bent away from fully extended goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and settled into the lower far corner.

Kane was at the forefront of three scoring opportunities in a seven-minute span midway through the half.

On each of the first two, he gained inside position on center back Dayot Upamecano. Hugo Lloris made a terrific save on the first threat, a close-range angled shot. On the second, Upamecano hooked Kane with his left leg just inside the penalty area. Video assistant referee Nicolas Gallo reviewed the play but decided not to recommend a second look by Sampaio.

Moments later, Kane launched a 25-yarder that tested Lloris.

Opportunity continued to knock. Less than two minutes after intermission, Lloris made a gorgeous leaping save on Bellingham’s long-range rocket.

Advertisement

The breakthrough came in the 54th minute after Tchouameni spilled Bukayo Saka moving laterally through the box.

The penalty kick pitted Tottenham Hotspur teammates Kane and Lloris. After pausing to adjust the ball placement and pull up his white socks, Kane drove an authoritative shot into the left side for his 53rd international goal, tying him with D.C. United Coach Wayne Rooney for the English record. It was also his eighth World Cup goal in 11 appearances.

Pickford made a quality save and Harry Maguire’s header missed by a whisker. Saka drove a six-yarder wide and Pickford made a remarkable save on Giroud’s side-volley.

France went ahead in the 78th minute when, from a step off the sideline, Griezmann delivered a killer cross. Giroud gained position on Maguire at the near post and drove an eight-yard header off his marker and into the near side.

There was ample time for additional drama, though. Theo Hernández barreled into Mason Mount from behind in the box. Sampaio’s whistle remained silent, but Gallo recommended he take another look. The penalty was awarded.

Kane’s attempt, though, sailed into the stands packed with English supporters.

World Cup in Qatar The latest: Morocco topped Portugal, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup campaign in Qatar, while France beat England to conclude the quarterfinal round of the World Cup. Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises. Today’s WorldView: Off the field, the World Cup has been the site of a rancorous contest between a moralizing West and increasingly indignant Qatari hosts and their Arab brethren. Well+Being: They’ve trained their whole careers to perform at the World Cup — building endurance, strength and agility, and developing the mental toughness to handle the pressures of the game. It’s not easy being an elite soccer referee.

GiftOutline Gift Article