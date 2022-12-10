The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates France to face England in last quarterfinal

Kylian Mbappé and France take on England on Saturday at the World Cup. (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
The quarterfinal round of the World Cup concludes Saturday with a clash of European rivals at 2 p.m. Eastern. France, led by star forward Kylian Mbappé, is the defending champion and a slight favorite to advance to the semifinals. England has no shortage of star power in its own right and presents a significant challenge for Les Bleus. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

Here’s what to know

  • France is bidding to become the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, and it’s been one of the most impressive teams in this tournament despite missing several key players because of injuries.
  • England is seeking its first World Cup title since 1966 and can advance to back-to-back semifinals for the first time in its World Cup history. The English placed fourth in 2018.
  • The winner of this match will face Morocco on Wednesday. Find the full knockout round schedule and bracket here.
