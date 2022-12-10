World Cup live updates France to face England in last quarterfinal

Here comes a World Cup quarterfinal between England and France. Use noise-canceling ear buds as desired.

The two bastions of decibels and attention have wandered this world hunting goals for 16 World Cups each yet have run into each other only twice. Now there will be a third time coming Saturday and a first time in 40 years.

Go hide in a forest as desired.

Once England created three picturesque goals to best Senegal, 3-0, on Sunday night before 65,985 at Al Bayt Stadium in the Qatari north, the puckish brackets nodded for a colossus. The defending World Cup champion (France) with the most alluring player among 8 billion in the favorite game of those 8 billion (Kylian Mbappé) will oppose an England team that has spent the past two World Cups redecorating its old, dreary self.