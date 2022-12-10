World Cup live updates France to face England in last quarterfinal

The quarterfinal round of the World Cup concludes Saturday with a clash of European rivals at 2 p.m. Eastern. France, led by star forward Kylian Mbappé, is the defending champion and a slight favorite to advance to the semifinals. England has no shortage of star power in its own right and presents a significant challenge for Les Bleus. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: Morocco topped Portugal in the quarterfinals, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup campaign in Qatar. Morocco, the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, moves on to face either England or France.
Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.
Today’s WorldView: Off the field, the World Cup has been the site of a rancorous contest between a moralizing West and increasingly indignant Qatari hosts and their Arab brethren.
Well+Being: They’ve trained their whole careers to perform at the World Cup — building endurance, strength and agility, and developing the mental toughness to handle the pressures of the game. It’s not easy being an elite soccer referee.