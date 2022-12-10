Freedom (Woodbridge) caps record-breaking season with Class 6 title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORFOLK — In many ways, Saturday’s Virginia Class 6 state final was just like any other game No. 5 Freedom (Woodbridge) had played in 2022. By the end of the third quarter, coaches and teammates embraced and pointed to their empty ring fingers; midway through the final frame, fans waved goodbye to the opposing Madison sideline; and a long touchdown, with under a minute left and a massive lead already in hand, sent the Eagles into a frenzy.

Only this time, for the first time, they had the hardware to fit around their fingers. In a wire-to-wire 48-14 blowout of No. 9 Madison at Old Dominion’s S.B. Ballard Stadium, Freedom had in hand its first state title in program history.

“Throughout the whole season, we had one goal, which was [to win] states,” senior defensive lineman TJ Bush said. “Every week, even though we were beating up on teams, [Coach Darryl Overton] reminded us of that one goal.”

It was a fitting finale to a season unlike any in state history. From August to December, Freedom’s opponents woke up, applied eye black and took the field with dreams of a monumental upset. In every instance, the Eagles (15-0) exited the field with a win by at least three touchdowns.

Advertisement

For these Eagles, who last month set the state record for points in a season and finished the year with 972 of them (64.8 per game), the only real adversity was internal.

Freedom (2018) and Madison (2021) had each reached the state title game just once before, with both teams falling in their respective final contests in noncompetitive bouts against teams further south. This matchup, the first all-Northern Virginia final since 2007, would crown a first-time champion.

Throughout the season, each team set the standard for its distinct brand of football. Madison (11-4) ignited an 11-game winning streak with ground-and-pound possession battles and a swarm of gang-tackling defenders in the trenches. And Freedom, which went undefeated for the first time in school history, broke records and spirits with a disciplined run-pass-option and a slew of explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Advertisement

Overton mentioned how difficult it is to simulate their talents in practice.

“That’s the thing everyone says about us, that we haven’t been punched in the face,” Overton said. “We do some punching, too.”

On Freedom’s sideline, fans and players yelled before the game about the ease of the upcoming matchup. Fittingly, the offense rewarded their confidence early: first, on a seven-yard rush from sophomore running back Jeff Overton Jr., his 41st touchdown of the season, then on junior quarterback Tristan Evans’s 17-yard throw, his 60th passing touchdown of the year.

Though Madison and its patented offensive misdirection scored to open the second quarter, a blocked extra point left the Warhawks down 14-6. It was the closest they would get.

At the half, Freedom led 21-6. By the end of the third quarter, it had extended the advantage to 35-14. The Eagles finally felt the game was in hand when Isaiah Harper’s 58-yard pick-six put the team up 41-14. A last-minute touchdown heave, thrown by the backup quarterback, was the icing.

GiftOutline Gift Article