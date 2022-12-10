Good Counsel’s Leah Stephens nabs highest finish among local runners at nationals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Leah Stephens showed Saturday at the Champs Sports Cross Country National Championships why she is one of the country’s best runners. The Olney native made the all-American second team and tore through the hilly and uneven five-kilometer course at Balboa Park in San Diego with a time of 17 minutes 37 seconds to finish seventh in a 40-runner field.

“I was in the top group through the first mile, and I was just trying to stay there and hold my place,” Stephens said afterward in a phone interview. “I was really happy with the results.”

Stephens has been nearly uncatchable running for Good Counsel in her senior season, placing first in five of six races. In four of her victories, the Florida State commit has won by 1 minute 59 seconds, 56 seconds, 21 seconds and 29 seconds. The only close race was the MileStat.com XC Invitational in October, which she won by two seconds over McLean senior Thaïs Rolly.

Rolly also competed Saturday in San Diego, as did Herndon senior Gillian Bushee; the two have developed a competitive-supportive relationship since they first matched up as freshmen. Bushee finished 24th with a time of 18:14.6, while Rolly, who fought a 103-fever earlier in the week, came in 25th (18:18.2).

“We go to these big national meets where we don’t have anybody from our own team, but we always have each other,” Bushee said. “And then when it comes to competition, we’re around the same ability, and so it’s always a toss-up between who will win.”

Bushee has defeated Rolly four times this season, with Rolly crossing the finish line one spot behind in each event and by no more than 1.22 seconds in three of the four meets.

However, Rolly emerged victorious in the six cross-country encounters during the pair’s sophomore and junior years. Bushee was the more successful ninth-grade runner.

“I feel like everyone thinks it’s actually worse than it is,” Rolly said of the rivalry, “but we’re really great friends, too. We will try to work together a lot of times, not against each other. And so going into these meets, it’s nice knowing that Gillian’s with me.”

The duo, who were roommates at a preseason running camp, will continue to battle at the collegiate level. Bushee has committed to run at the University of Virginia, while Rolly will head to Duke. Both compete in the ACC, as will Stephens at Florida State.

On the boys’ side, Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks finished 37th with a time of 16:02.1, which was about 30 seconds slower than he logged at the Champs Northeast Regional in late November.

Camacho-Bucks’s finish illustrates how deep the field was; he was the 2021 All-Met Athlete of the Year and followed up that honor with a strong senior season. Camacho-Bucks had one second place and two fourth places in 5Ks this year.

“It’s a tough race with the best guys in the country,” Camacho-Bucks said. “I didn’t think I did as well as I could. I didn’t have such a good day, but I’m glad to be here and had a lot of fun.”

Thirty-six runners ran sub-16 minutes, and every competitor cracked 16:20 in the fastest race in meet history.

Kole Mathison of Carmel (Ind.) High, who finished fifth last year, broke 15 minutes and shaved 26 seconds off his 2021 time en route to the boy’s title. Karrie Baloga of Cornwall (N.Y.) High won the girl’s race in 16:49.2, 10 seconds off the course record set in 1990.

