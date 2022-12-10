Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jalen Hurts has joined Patrick Mahomes at the top of the NFL MVP odds board. Joe Burrow is closing fast with the third-best odds and Tua Tagovailoa is fifth. Those young quarterbacks — Hurts, Burrow and Tagovailoa — have quite a bit in common, now and moving forward. The trio — along with Justin Herbert — were all drafted in 2020, meaning they are all eligible for new contracts after this season, and at least one of them stands to possibly exceed Deshaun Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed deal that rocked the NFL this spring. The story of the 2023 offseason will be whether the Watson deal remains an outlier, or whether one of these rising QB stars (or possibly Lamar Jackson) manages to equal or exceed what the Browns bestowed upon Watson, who was facing a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.

Make no mistake: Whether you want to call it collusion or not, NFL owners are desperately hoping that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam still looks like an outlier come the start of the 2023 season. Long-term, fully guaranteed contracts becoming a trend is the stuff of owner nightmares, despite their ridiculous profit margins. And there is arguably nothing driving the biggest player agents in the NFL more than proving that they, too, can negotiate a deal like Watson’s.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if any of them are going to get it or not, but the agents are going to fight like hell for it,” said one longtime NFL contract negotiator, who has dealt with all of the agents involved in this 2020 quarterback class and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not at liberty to discuss their contract situations.

The Class of 2020 quarterbacks will have no shortage of leverage. It’s shaping up to be arguably the best group since the vaunted 1983 class — which included John Elway, Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, Ken O’Brien and others — and as they say, timing is everything. This group is peaking at the right time, just as they become eligible to sign extensions.

Only five quarterbacks have a rating over 103 this season; three of them are from this class (Tagovailoa at 112, Hurts at 108.3 and Burrow at 103.7). Burrow is second in the NFL with 25 touchdown passes, while Tagovailoa is sixth (21) and Hurts and Herbert are tied for seventh (20). Burrow, Tagovailoa and Hurts are all in the top five in completion percentage and Burrow, Herbert and Hurts are in the top nine in passing yards (Tagovailoa would be if not for missed games due to injury). Hurts leads the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio (6.67), while Tagovailoa is third (4.20), Burrow is seventh and Herbert is eighth.

Advertisement

They will be dealing with different teams with different contract philosophies, and, most importantly, different owners with different ways of doing business. After polling several contract negotiators, agents and general managers, here’s the landscape for each of these quarterbacks heading into the most significant — and potentially lucrative — offseason of their lives:

Jalen Hurts

Not only has he emerged as the Eagles’ leader and one of the truly special dual-threat weapons in the NFL, but he also shares the NFL lead with eight passing touchdowns traveling 25 or more yards downfield, which speaks to his growth as a passer capable of exploiting a defense in all quadrants. Unlike the rest of this group, Hurts was not a first-round pick, so there’s no fifth-year option for him in 2024. Hurts almost certainly would be looking at a franchise tag in 2024 if the sides don’t strike a deal sooner. But it would be quite surprising if they do not get something done next year, even if it ends up shorter in term than most QB contracts.

Advertisement

“That has to be $48 to $50 million a year,” the longtime negotiator said.

“I think that one gets done,” said one NFL general manager who has negotiated top-dollar quarterbacks extensions in the past, and who also spoke on the condition of anonymity. Eagles GM Howie Roseman “will be aggressive, and he’s not afraid to be creative [with contract structure],” the NFL GM said. “The agent [Nicole Lynn] will be motivated to do a deal.”

Joe Burrow

No one has a better resume than the quarterback who took the long-suffering Bengals to within a few minutes of their first Lombardi Trophy and who altered the shape of the franchise the moment he was selected first overall. He also is playing in a smaller market for a decidedly old-school owner (Mike Brown), who many within the game see as about the least likely of his peers to dole out the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Advertisement

Then again, Brown did break tendency by selling naming rights to the stadium that long bore his father’s name, in what surely was a nod toward the massive new contracts his core of budding stars on offense will command. Most notable of those is Burrow, the fastest quarterback picked first overall to reach the Super Bowl.

“It’s hard to see Mike Brown doing that,” the negotiator said, “but [the CAA agency, including Tom Condon] will keep him out all offseason and do whatever they can to force the issue. But under this CBA, you really can’t miss camp and hold a guy out into the season to miss games, because you can’t risk losing an accrued season” toward free agency.

The GM said: “That’s the most interesting one to me. Will Mike Brown sign off on the biggest contract in the history of the NFL? And fully guaranteed? If [Burrow] takes them back to the Super Bowl, he might not have a choice.”

Advertisement

Personally, I think Brown ends up doing what he has to do to keep Burrow a Bengal for a long time.

Tua Tagovailoa

After a bumpy start to his career — and being benched by defensive-minded former coach Brian Flores — the 2020 fifth overall pick is blossoming under new coach Mike McDaniel, an offensive guru, and with a roster loaded with talent on that side of the ball. The Dolphins have lost just one game this season in which Tagovailoa started and finished, he’s led the league in passer rating basically wire-to-wire, and he is 21-10 in his career as a starter. Still, he’s hardly the sturdiest quarterback around, and injuries have been a major issue since college.

“He has the same [agent, Leigh Steinberg] as Mahomes,” said one longtime NFL agent who has negotiated top quarterback deals but cannot speak candidly about other negotiations or risk potential fallout. The Chiefs, of course, control Mahomes for 10 years and got extreme financial benefits in the first three years of the deal. “If he does another deal like that,” the longtime agent said, “it’s going to f--- the other quarterbacks.”

Advertisement

Given the limited sample size, and Tagovailoa’s considerable injury history, perhaps 2024 is more likely for any megadeal here.

Justin Herbert

The limited scope of the Chargers’ offense and the risk-averse game-day decisions of coordinator Joe Lombardi certainly hold Herbert back, but he is among the best pure passers in the game. He is a freak athlete who can run away from defenders when necessary, and few have the downfield accuracy he displays. The Chargers are annually among the injured teams in football, robbing him of a full complement of skill players.

Still, Herbert is the only passer in NFL history with 30-TD campaigns in each of his first two seasons, and he’s 10 away from doing it again with five games to play. The Chargers, under owner Dean Spanos, are a notoriously low-spending team — though they bucked that trend last season — and several GMs believe the team will be in the market for a more offensive-minded head coach in a few weeks. They also struggle for market-share with the Rams and their “home” games are flooded with opposing fans.

“They’ll try to push it off for another year [until 2024],” the GM said of the Chargers. “That feels like how they move.” However, Herbert is represented by the same agency as Watson, and this negotiation could get particularly dicey.

GiftOutline Gift Article