Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Somehow, Kyle Shanahan keeps meeting his accursed fortune with a spirit of inquiry. His record is arguably the most perplexing in the NFL: He is one of its most playful minds, and most pained losers. He seems at once young and old, with his boyishly thin neck and easy laugh, yet gray bristle and a somewhat scarred look around his eyes, as if he’s waiting for the next hex or treacherous blow of fate to smite him in the face.

The last stretch of the NFL season for Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers will either be about as enjoyable as a foreclosure, or his greatest trick. He is down to a third-string rookie quarterback who was the last player chosen in the draft, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance hobbling in splints and braces. How many coaches can survive losing not one but two starting signal-callers? Yet there is a glint of something insurgent in Shanahan’s eyes this week as he talks about throwing that sparky young Brock Purdy up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a quest to keep San Francisco’s five-game winning streak and playoff campaign alive.

“I like when a play is there that guys aren’t scared to make it, they don’t hesitate, they don’t take a second look at it. They let it rip and worry about it after,” Shanahan said of Purdy.

Let it rip and worry about it after — that was always Shanahan’s reflex, at least until the basic beatdown of NFL football began to wear away at the 42-year-old and kneecap his teams. Anyone who watched him as a young assistant in Washington could see that he loved the game with a kid’s friskiness. He would draw players open on paper and get so excited when it worked that he would chase the play down the sideline.

Advertisement

But what started out as a joyful experience working for his father Mike instead became a tense psychodrama as they dealt with owner Daniel Snyder’s destructive meddling. “This is what you have to deal with,” Mike Shanahan told Kyle after they were both fired in 2013. “It’s not always good. It’s reality.” The experience of watching his father’s last years in the league ruined by a toxic workplace nearly killed Kyle’s ambition to be a coach. For a time, it made him almost hate football. I’ll quit before I go through this at another organization, he told himself. But it did one healthy thing for him. It toughened him to external opinions from dilettante armchair play-callers.

He has lost not one but two Super Bowls after holding big leads, and the public narrative was that he undercut his own brilliance with miscalculations in big moments. As offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, he overreached while holding a 28-20 fourth quarter lead over the New England Patriots, tried to close the deal with a pass instead of run, and got a little unlucky. A sack, and then a holding call meant he had to live with Brady’s comeback for the ages.

Three years later he was back in the Super Bowl as the coach of the 49ers, up against the Kansas City Chiefs. What if he lost another big one? Well, what if he did? Shanahan told his team: “Guys, I have been part of a Super Bowl and a lot of people blame me for a lot of stuff, and you know what? I was still alive the next day. You go as hard as you can, you do as good as you can, and you live with the consequences.” When they lost to the Chiefs despite a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, again, Shanahan was the fall guy. Commentators said pass plays should have been runs, and runs should have been passes. It was now a full-on brand Shanahan had to carry.

Advertisement

Shanahan studied that searing film, running frames back and forth, to see whether there was something he should have done different, if there was a play he would like to have back. And there wasn’t. A few months after that game, during the pandemic shutdown in the summer of 2020, Shanahan had time for a phone conversation, during which he reviewed his career up to that point. “Everyone talks to me about how do you live with what happened in the Super Bowls,” he said. “And like, I know what happened. I know how hard I work. If I call a pass that should have been a run, or a run that should have been a pass, I never regret it. … And that’s what I tell our players. I’m like, ‘Guys, the only reason I’m not nervous on Sundays is I know I’ve given everything during the week, so this is all I got, and I’m just going to let it go.’ And if doesn’t work, man, I know I’m going to be heartbroken. But I know I can live with it.’”

The truth is that there are “grays” in decision-making at the head of a complex organization. A decider seldom gets pure justice or has full control over his fate, because competition is protean, it moves. What’s critical, according to the management scientist Paul Nutt, is to avoid hindsight bias. A sound after-action analysis includes the uncertainties, pressures, and urgencies a decider experiences in the moment. As Nutt observes, “Hindsight requires little imagination and allows a critic to trumpet a now clear-cut relationship of cues and consequences.” All the uncertainties get “washed away,” which results in misleading conclusions. The leaders who last, the ones who live to fight another day, are those who resist the pat conclusion. They treat failure with curiosity, not blame.

Shanahan has been a play away from a Lombardi Trophy, and he has had seasons destroyed by injuries — in 2018 Garoppolo tore his ACL in just the third week. In 2020, it was Nick Bosa who tore his in the second week — and he is still questing. Now with a month left in the regular season he has to speed-scheme around Purdy, hope to make the kid sound enough to complement a rock-crushing run game and a jaw-breaking defense. But the thing about Shanahan is that you sense that the prospect intrigues him — he is curious to see what they can do with these circumstances. The league hasn’t yet completely stomped the inquisitive playfulness out of him.

Advertisement

Somehow, Shanahan has an intriguing ability to lose, without losing heart. How? His central insight is that fear of failure can pull you toward the neutral, unremarkable, defaulting call — and that is the worst call of all because it will rob you of self-respect. He makes his calls as lucidly as possible, based on solid calculations — yardage, time on the clock, urgency, tendencies, probabilities, and matchups — with a determination to stay true to his best judgment, even if others measure the result as unsuccessful.

“I’ve prepared my whole life so that when the time comes, I’m ready,” Shanahan said in that phone call two summers ago, “and I’m calling whatever I think. If I didn’t prepare that way, eventually my nerves might take over, and now you’re hesitating, and now you’re not calling what you think is right. Your intentions are wrong. How the hell can you be good when your intentions aren’t right? That’s everything to me.”

If Shanahan teaches Purdy anything in the next few weeks, it will be the gift of pure intention on every play. What matters is “playing fast and having a clear mind and being ready to be aggressive,” Shanahan says. Do that, and he can live with the score.

GiftOutline Gift Article