Kevin Willard brings marquee nonconference games to Maryland

Deep into December three years ago, the Maryland men’s basketball team trudged through an abysmal offensive performance against Seton Hall. The Terrapins, who entered that season with high expectations and went on to win a share of the Big Ten regular season title, left the gloomy game searching for confidence that had faded just before the holiday break. Kevin Willard’s shorthanded squad had overpowered the Terps with its physicality and forced Maryland into its lowest-scoring game in nearly seven years.

The season before, again after a long layoff toward the end of December, Willard’s team traveled to College Park for the first game of the home-and-home series. In that outing, the Terps started slow and missed too many free throws while Seton Hall’s standout guards shined.

Those two nonconference losses zapped buzz from the early months of Maryland’s seasons, and then this spring, they bolstered the coaching résumé that restored optimism among the fan base.

Willard, the coach at Seton Hall for 12 years before he took over the Terps’ program, often led the Pirates into marquee nonconference matchups and grabbed wins. When Maryland hired Willard, the school touted all his victories against Big Ten programs — 11, including five on the road, since 2014-15 — and listed notable victories against ranked foes. That December 2019 win against then-No. 7 Maryland made the cut.

In Willard’s debut season with the Terps, his team has a pair of difficult nonconference matchups this month — against No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday at Barclays Center in New York and then at home against No. 19 UCLA on Wednesday. Wins over either opponent would prompt a jolt in enthusiasm around the program, which has already started to exceed the tempered expectations entering this season. The No. 13 Terps surged to an 8-0 start before suffering their first loss Tuesday at Wisconsin, but these games give them a chance to rebound in emphatic fashion.

Through 12 seasons at Seton Hall, Willard’s teams played 26 nonconference games against teams that finished in the top 50 of Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings. The Pirates won 11 of those matchups, including victories over Kentucky (December 2018), Texas Tech (November 2017), Texas (December 2021) and Michigan (November 2021).

The Terps also played 26 nonconference opponents of that caliber during the same stretch, which included the final season of Gary Williams’s tenure and the next 11 with Mark Turgeon. Maryland won 10 times, a similar mark as Willard’s at Seton Hall. However, these games had become less common in recent years.

Since the 2017-18 season, the Terps won two of seven games against nonconference opponents that went on to finish in the top 50. Four were scheduled through the now-defunct ACC-Big Ten Challenge (Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson and Virginia Tech), and another matchup against Butler was part of the Gavitt Games, which pairs Big Ten and Big East teams.

Willard’s scheduling against difficult opponents ramped up as he built Seton Hall’s program. He went 8-7 against eventual top-50 teams in the five seasons before he became Maryland’s coach. In doing so, Willard also gained familiarity with the Big Ten. He played 10 of the conference’s 14 teams during his time at Seton Hall, including an annual (except in 2020-21) rivalry game with Rutgers, and he tallied an 11-6 record against the league.

If Tennessee, UCLA and Miami stay in Pomeroy’s top 50, this season’s slate will feature the most nonconference opponents of that caliber for Maryland since 2014-15. (Saint Louis, currently at No. 54, could also slide onto that tier.)

Willard doesn’t seek out top-tier opponents haphazardly. He looks at his conference: How good are the top teams? And how bad are the bottom teams? He considers how many wins his team might be able to snatch in league play. From there, he’ll look around the country for nonconference games that’ll boost his team’s strength of schedule but also seem winnable.

“I'm very strategic with my scheduling,” Willard said in the spring. “Every year, it’s not as hard as everybody thinks it is.”

Looking ahead to next season, “we probably won’t schedule quite as hard,” Willard said earlier in the fall, because he’ll have a younger, less experienced team. But on Friday, he hinted at another neutral-site game in New York. The Terps “have a chance” to play at Madison Square Garden, Willard said, “which I think we’re probably going to do, against a very good team.” Willard, a former ballboy for the New York Knicks, said “there’s nothing that touches” the venue in Manhattan, and he’ll miss being part of the Big East tournaments there.

Maryland is in the midst of an early season gantlet. These nonconference matchups against Tennessee and UCLA come after a trip to Louisville for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and the pair of Big Ten games against then-No. 16 Illinois and Wisconsin.

Before Willard arrived, the Terps had agreed to be part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, the event in which they’ll play Tennessee at the Barclays Center. Willard, a friend of Bruins Coach Mick Cronin, then added a home-and-home series with UCLA. After Maryland plays the Bruins, the team finally gets a break.

The early-December conference games are “a big adjustment for me,” Willard said. “I would never have this game [against Tennessee] after the stretch we just went through. … You put so much effort and energy into league games. Really, to be honest with you, I would like to have the eight-day break now and then start up. That’s probably how we’ll go starting next year.”

The future of nonconference scheduling might look different. With the Big Ten set to add UCLA and Southern California before the 2024-25 season, schools could end up playing more than the 20 league games currently on the schedule. The conference hasn’t announced definitive plans, but, Willard said, “I think we’re going to do whatever TV wants to do,” which he believes will mean more conference matchups. That leaves less room for games such as the ones Maryland plays in the next week.

Last month, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Classic, the Terps defeated Miami, which advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA tournament, and Saint Louis, which could be a tournament team. Now they have opportunities to earn more résumé-boosting wins.

If a nonconference slate includes mostly low-tier opponents, “the guys can kind of train their mind differently,” said assistant coach Grant Billmeier, who worked with Willard at Seton Hall and followed him to College Park. A difficult schedule, on the other hand, “really prepares them for what’s going to go into the Big Ten and all the hard league games that we’re going to have.”

