Indestructible Morocco, the World Cup’s darling, moves on to the semis

DOHA, Qatar — With the indestructible will of its defense and the inconceivable noise of its fans, Morocco achieved World Cup history Saturday night, venturing further into the hard, hard knockout brackets of time than any African team ever had. It added Portugal to its list of European gentry it has upended, and it rode a 1-0 quarterfinal show of its mighty guts clear to the final four.

There, it will face either France or England, and there, the sound of the Moroccan fans that has become a lifeblood coursing through of this first World Cup in the Arab world might even gather more volume, not that there’s all that much room for that. Yet any inkling of some magical ride fizzles when considering that nobody here has scored against Morocco, save for an own goal it contributed itself in a harmless manner while defeating Canada. It has controlled the fields of play all along, and then it has stormed those fields with unimaginable glee.

That happened again Saturday night in Al Thumama Stadium, when Moroccans raced off the bench to find the players on the field either splayed with exhaustion or available to hug, before they all adopted the sujud posture and then posed for a team picture, right in front of the goal their Hercules of a goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, or Bono, had protected against waves of Portuguese skill. That skill had fetched six goals against Switzerland in the previous round, and that skill included that of Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old global star who came on in the 51st minute and produced some of the scary things he’s long since known to produce toward opponents.

He appeared to cry in the tunnel on the way out, departing the World Cup after five appearances stretched from 2006 through 2022, with one semifinal showing in 2006.

The last three African sides to reach World Cup quarterfinals had gone out only in the most excruciating manners. None had fallen in regulation. Cameroon in 1990 had lost, 3-2, to England in after extra time on Gary Lineker’s second penalty of the match in the 105th minute; Senegal in 2002 had lost, 1-0, to Turkey on substitute Ilhan Mansiz’s goal in the 94th minute; and Ghana had lost on penalties through infamous Uruguayan cheating when Luis Suárez handed a ball just before those penalties and Ghana missed the kick.

Morocco went ahead and prevented these matters in the usual 90 plus nine minutes of tense stoppage time as its fans roared for every clearance. It had banked all along on its goal in the 42nd minute, when some good touches led to Yahya Attiat Allah fielding the ball on the left, calming it and then shipping it into the box. There, Youssef En-Nesyri seemed to rise and rise and rise, as if finding a personal record, to head it in from the center as goalkeeper Diogo Costa erred in judging.

That loosed a madcap sound, one that seemed to date all the way back through the Saturday night to the beginning.

From even before the beginning, a great frenzy of a Saturday night seemed nigh. Vendors had picked up on the sensation and had arrived in abundance with clusters of flags to sell, mostly Moroccan with a few Portuguese flags buried in the bouquets. Ticketless fans who wished to be amid the joy seemed to enlarge the throngs, which seemed to complicate the management of the stadium passageways. Police hired from all over the region for the event did a yeoman job in locking their arms and carefully controlling the throngs passing from the parking lot to the footbridge over the highway to the stadium, to prevent overcrowding upon that long and winding bridge.

The halting flow of it left other throngs of fans still outside when the match began in a stadium with swaths of empty red and green seats.

The Moroccan national anthem boomed and stirred as usual by now, even with the absences of those still trying to enter. The match barely had begun when Portugal had possession and Moroccan fans, a majority a notch beyond overwhelming, began a jeering of that possession, a tactic left over from the goalless win with penalty kicks against Spain. That jeering carried through the match often, but the sound that followed it once the final whistle blew wouldn’t be anybody’s idea of a jeer.

