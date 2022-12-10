World Cup live updates Morocco to face Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo starting game on the bench

The World Cup continues Saturday with two more quarterfinal games, beginning with Morocco vs. Portugal at 10 a.m. Eastern. Morocco has emerged as the tournament’s Cinderella story, and its surprise victory over Spain on Tuesday energized a nation and united a region. Portugal breezed into the tournament’s final eight by pummeling Switzerland after star Cristiano Ronaldo was benched in favor of Gonçalo Ramos, who recorded a hat trick. Will the powerful Portuguese break through against a stingy Moroccan side that has allowed only one goal in four games? Follow along for live updates and highlights.
