World Cup live updates Morocco to face Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo starting game on the bench

RAYYAN, Qatar — One of those shared experiences both goalless and breathless wound its way through the hours and all the way to thunderous noise Tuesday night, noise that cried out for a Richter scale as it mushroomed from the fan base that leads this World Cup in decibels per capita .

It came from the droves of Moroccans who have traveled here for this first World Cup in the Arab world, and it soundtracked their team’s uncommon mastery of penalty kicks — and of stopping same. Morocco will play in its first World Cup quarterfinal because it followed a 0-0 draw against Spain by knocking in three of its four penalty tries as its Canada-born, Morocco-raised and Spain-based 31-year-old goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, known to his millions of new friends as Bono, thwarted two Spanish bids, with a third hitting the post.