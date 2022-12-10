World Cup live updates Morocco to face Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo starting game on the bench

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The World Cup continues Saturday with two more quarterfinal games, beginning with Morocco vs. Portugal at 10 a.m. Eastern. Morocco has emerged as the tournament’s Cinderella story, and its surprise victory over Spain on Tuesday energized a nation and united a region. Portugal breezed into the tournament’s final eight by pummeling Switzerland after star Cristiano Ronaldo was benched in favor of Gonçalo Ramos, who recorded a hat trick. Will the powerful Portuguese break through against a stingy Moroccan side that has allowed only one goal in four games? Follow along for live updates and highlights.

  • Morocco is the first Arab nation to reach the final eight of the World Cup. It has already beaten European powers Belgium and Spain, and now it has a chance against a third for a spot in the semifinals.
  • Portugal is seeking its first berth in the semifinals since 2006, when Ronaldo made his World Cup debut at age 21. He will be the center of attention despite beginning on the bench for the second straight game.
  • The winner of this game will face either England or France in a semifinal on Wednesday. Those teams are set to play each other at 2 p.m. in today’s other quarterfinal. Find the full knockout round schedule and bracket here.
