The ‘next-best thing’ for Ryan Kerrigan has been a boon for the Commanders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For a brief moment, Ryan Kerrigan considered the “what if?” He knew last season with the Philadelphia Eagles would likely be his last in the league, thanks to a knee shot from years of wear and tear. But after notching 1.5 sacks in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the thought creeped back: What if he tried to play another season?

“Nothing beats playing,” Kerrigan said in a recent phone interview. “I mean, I wish I could still be playing. But the reality is it's not medically advisable for me to do so. So, this is the next-best thing.”

Some former NFL players turn to a post-playing career in media; others seek a life without the regimented grind of football. Kerrigan chose to stay entrenched with a team, transitioning from the field to the sidelines.

He signed an honorary one-day contract with the Washington Commanders in July and immediately began an apprenticeship of sorts in working with the defensive line. When the team elevated Jeff Zgonina to defensive line coach, Kerrigan was signed full-time as his assistant.

Advertisement

Although Washington’s all-time sack leader is technically the new guy on staff, his impact has hardly been that of a typical rookie coach.

“To have Ryan in the room with me is a blessing,” Zgonina said. “He’s an elite, legit pass rusher … and he’s got different eyes than I do which helps me because I was an interior guy and I’ve coached the outside guys. But to hear him talk to the ends and their vision is something that I never really thought of, and [I] even take some of that into the inside, too. He’s taught those guys what to look for, how to react to certain things from the tackle and everything … and for the guys, they’re getting the results.”

In his first few months as a coach, Kerrigan has helped Washington’s vaunted defensive line refine its play, coaching many of the same players he called teammates a couple of years ago.

In his decade-long career in Washington, which drafted 16th overall in 2011, Kerrigan was a respected veteran in the locker room whose regimented and detailed approach rubbed off on teammates. Many sought his advice on not just technique or on-field moves, but methods of recovery and nutrition to help them stay on the field.

Advertisement

His role now has required a different kind of grind — and a wider lens.

His hours are longer, for one. The Mondays and Tuesdays he would typically have off, or at least be among his lighter days, are now his more arduous ones as he reviews film of the Commanders’ next opponent and helps with game-planning.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio tasked Kerrigan with handling the protections each week ahead of games. He’s responsible for analyzing opposing offensive lines and relaying to players what tendencies to watch and what types of plays could result.

“Most of my film study as a player was based on a guy, a person that I was going against,” Kerrigan said. “Whereas now as a coach, you got to look at things through more of a schematic lens. … You see how it all fits together. You’re better with presnap motions and things like that, like, okay, when this team’s doing this motion, that’s typically been this play or they come out in this formation, and that leans heavy to this type of play. And you can see it develop a little clearer when you’re on the sidelines.”

Advertisement

Coupled with Zgonina, Washington’s D-line coaches bring 27 total years of experience in the trenches, with one an expert on the interior and the other a standout on the edge.

Although they differ in title and style — Zgonina was promoted in part because he was more of a vocal coach, and Kerrigan was regarded as more of a quiet leader during his playing days — the two have taken a collaborative approach in coaching the line.

“I’m always asking, ‘Where did your eyes go when this block came? Was it the hip? Was it the neck? Was it this or that?’’ Zgonina said of Kerrigan. “So, he’s sharpened me on it and he teaches those guys because it's second nature to him.”

Kerrigan has started to find his voice in the meeting rooms, but his attention to detail — a hallmark of his success as a player — has translated to his teachings. And Coach Ron Rivera believes it’s only resulted in more production from the line.

Advertisement

Montez Sweat, a fourth-year defensive end, has developed into one of the league’s top edge players, with seven sacks, 48 total pressures and 27 run-stops, according to Pro Football Focus.

“You see a little more of the discipline, a little more of the understanding,” Rivera said of Sweat. “When he's running certain line games or stunts, there's a little more patience. When you watch how he works so well with each one of the tackles too and there's a timing element that has to be done while they're doing those extra things. They're working on those things.”

Kerrigan cites his former linebacker coaches in Washington, Chad Grimm and Brian Baker, as two of the many who have influenced his own coaching style because of their emphasis on fundamentals and their broader understanding of the game. Kerrigan believes his game took off once he started to understand the bigger picture more clearly.

Advertisement

Grimm’s knowledge of formations and offensive tendencies helped Kerrigan think less and play faster. Baker’s attention to technique helped to refine Kerrigan’s skills as a pass-rusher.

“'I’m a big believer in being exact with your details,” he said.

When he played, the details for Kerrigan became all-consuming. His diet. His recovery schedule. His workouts. The hours of prioritizing football over everything else. The mental hurdle each day became more and more difficult to cross, and letting some of it go has been a “relief,” Kerrigan said. But the itch to compete never subsided.

“Being involved competitively is just really cool and rewarding, especially when you’re able to succeed,” he said. “And it’s really gratifying when you see a little tidbit of advice and just something you might have gone over for even just the briefest of moments in the meeting room applied in a grand way on Sunday. It’s pretty awesome.”

GiftOutline Gift Article