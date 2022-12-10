In John Wall’s D.C. homecoming, a warm embrace and a loss for Wizards

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

His declaration came less than five minutes into the game, a 114-107 win for the visiting Los Angeles Clippers. The point guard had already received two standing ovations from a riled-up crowd at Capital One Arena — one when the public address announcer cried “6-foot-3, from Kentucky … John Wall!” and another when the Washington Wizards rolled a tribute video.

The Wizards’ former franchise man was clearly enjoying his homecoming, the first game he’s played in front of fans at his former home court since Washington traded him in December 2020. He had been back once before, with the Houston Rockets, but played in front of an empty arena due to the pandemic. This time, Wall was able to feed off the energy of the many fans in the lower bowl who had come to the game wearing his jersey.

“Just thinking about all the history I have here,” Wall said regarding what he was thinking during the first ovation the Chinatown crowd gave him after he was announced with the Clippers starters. “So many people I touched here, so many people that touched me. Watched me grow from a young boy to a man. Looked over at the seats where my mom used to be sitting at and the other four seats where my family used to sit at and just try to fantasize and be in that moment for a minute.

“I enjoyed every part of this game and I’m glad we got a win. It was a lot of chills, tried not to cry, hold back a lot of emotions and kind of be in the moment of the game and try to win.”

He showed his appreciation after hitting a step-back jumper with 7:32 left in the first quarter, pointing to the court and yelling, “This my city!” just like he used to.

The crowd cheered in response, just like they used to.

If Wall got the most attention Saturday night from the NBA at large with his former backcourt mate Bradley Beal sidelined with a hamstring strain, he had competition for the most applause at his old stomping ground.

Even if the Wizards (11-16) notched their sixth straight loss and have dropped nine of 10, too many Wizards players stepped up to bolster a shorthanded roster for the crowd to completely turn in Wall’s favor.

The team was severely undermanned for the second consecutive game. In addition to Beal’s absence, the Wizards were missing starting point guard Monte Morris (groin), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring) and Will Barton (foot), forcing them to recall three players from their G League assignments to fill out the group against the Clippers.

“Guys are playing a lot of minutes and there’s a fatigue factor for sure,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “It’s not an excuse. We’ve got to make some of these plays, have to have the recognition of whatever the coverage may be, to pull the trigger, rotate correctly. That’s manageable. We’ve done it. We do it. Just sometimes in these late, fourth-quarter situations, we don’t.”

Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis were still very much available. Kuzma powered the team with 35 points, including 25 in the first half and a season-high seven three-pointers, and 12 rebounds. Porzingis added 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, creating even more opportunities for his teammates than his stat line showed.

The problem for the Wizards continued to be on defense, where they again struggled to defend the three-point line. A night after allowing 18 three-pointers in a loss to the Pacers, they allowed 19 to the Clippers (on 48 attempts).

“A lot of them I think are just a little hesitant to close to touch,” Unseld said of his team’s three-point defense. “We’re there but we’re not. Some of that’s a little concern about inability to guard one-on-one, so you cushion guys. We’ve got to get out of our comfort zone and get there. Guys are just shooting. You’re there, but you’re not putting them any under duress.”

One of the loudest moments of the night was when Wall lost his handle and Jordan Goodwin, starting at point guard, poked the ball away to get it to Corey Kispert for a one-handed slam.

The teams leaned on their offense all night and sparred deep into the fourth quarter after the Clippers (15-13) erased a third-quarter deficit with a 13-point run to end the period while Porzingis was catching his breath on the bench.

The Wizards, who faded late in losses earlier in the week, were game into the final moments Saturday night — until they lost track of Nicolas Batum in the final minute. Batum got open for a three-pointer to put the Clippers up 110-107 with 23.8 seconds left. Washington missed two three-point attempts after that and was forced to foul, accounting for the final margin.

Paul George led six Clippers in double figures with 36 points. Marcus Morris Sr. had 19 points and Wall, starting in place of Reggie Jackson (rest) had 13 points and three assists.

Goodwin had 17 points, six assists and six steals. Deni Avdija added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists in his third solid effort in a row following a downswing.

Here’s what else you need to know from Saturday’s loss:

Morris sits

Monte Morris sat out Saturday’s game with groin soreness, an injury Unseld said he suffered Friday in Indianapolis. The Wizards called on two-way point guard Devon Dotson, forward Isaiah Todd and center Vernon Carey Jr., who had been playing with the Capital-City Go Go, to fill in their growing injury report. The team kept this year’s lottery pick Johnny Davis on assignment with the G League.

Goodwin steals

Goodwin may not be as flashy as the Clippers’ starting point guard Saturday, but he was effectively disruptive for Washington on defense. The guard notched back-to-back games with at least five steals and often gave the Wizards’ transition defense a kick.

Wizards celebrate Griner

Washington showed Brittney Griner’s face on the big screen before tip-off and made a short announcement to welcome her back to the United States. The WNBA star has spent 10 months as a political prisoner in Russia after she was arrested on charges of entering Russia with vape cartridges that contained less than a gram of cannabis oil, which is illegal in that country. Griner landed in San Antonio on Friday.

