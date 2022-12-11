Surging Capitals stretch streak to four with convincing win in Winnipeg

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WINNIPEG — Washington’s power play stayed hot, its play at five-on-five took a step forward, and a four-goal second period pushed the Capitals to a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night at Canada Life Centre. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington (14-12-4) extended its season-best winning streak to four games by fending off a late push from the Jets (18-8-1), who lead the Central Division. Winnipeg had won four straight and seven of eight.

“I feel like this little run we’re on is giving us some swagger back and we’re just growing as a group — and this is what we need,” forward Marcus Johansson said.

After a scoreless first period, the Capitals went up 4-0 in a high-event second. The Jets’ Adam Lowry scored 35 seconds into the third before Pierre-Luc Dubois converted on an odd-man rush less than three minutes later to cut Washington’s lead to two.

But Alex Ovechkin ended the Jets’ hopes by hitting the empty net with 2:12 left. It was his fourth empty-netter in the past three games, matching the longest run in NHL history. Ovechkin has career 797 goals and sits five shy of passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time list.

Capitals backup goalie Charlie Lindgren continued to roll, notching 29 saves.

“He’s been playing great for us,” Johansson said. “He’s been unbelievable, so it’s fun to see and ... his confidence is growing as well, so I’m happy for him.”

Lindgren made a few point-blank saves, including a denial of Lowry with just over five minutes left. Lindgren has started the past four games with No. 1 netminder Darcy Kuemper sidelined by an upper-body injury. Washington’s next game is Tuesday night in Chicago.

“It is nice to get in a rhythm, but ... it doesn’t matter if I am playing every game or every couple games,” Lindgren said. “I feel like I can go in and do my job, and I love playing in goal with these guys. I think we have a great group. We are playing some really good hockey right now, so we are having a lot of fun.”

The Capitals took and kept control with a strong second period.

Trevor van Riemsdyk gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 3:25 when his shot from the slot beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (31 saves). Nic Dowd found van Riemsdyk with a slick pass before the defenseman potted his second goal of the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov put Washington up 2-0 at 8:21 when he shoveled in a backhander after getting behind the Jets’ defense on the power play. It was Kuznetsov’s fourth goal of the season, and he extended his points streak to five games (one goal, five assists). Washington’s power play has converted in nine of its past 10 games.

Johansson put the Capitals up 3-0 on a penalty shot at 9:55. He was sprung loose for a shorthanded breakaway after a great diving play by Kuznetsov to push the puck up the ice. After he was taken down and awarded the penalty shot, Johansson scored on the backhand to put the Capitals in complete control. It was his second goal in as many games and his seventh of the season.

“I’ve done that move before and it worked last time, so I just thought I’d stick with it,” Johansson said.

Lars Eller, playing his 900th NHL game, boosted Washington’s lead to 4-0 at 15:24 when he scored off Anthony Mantha’s rebound.

Here is what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Orlov returns

Dmitry Orlov was activated from injured reserve and played his first game since suffering a lower-body injury Nov. 5. The injury had been hard to diagnose and treat, General Manager Brian MacLellan had said. Orlov had two assists and skated 21 minutes 29 seconds.

Washington got Orlov back but lost another defenseman: Erik Gustafsson did not play after he left the morning skate early. The Capitals announced Sunday night that Gustafsson suffered an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Back in the mix

Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (ACL) traveled with the team for the first time this season. Wilson’s first day on the ice with the team was Friday at the morning skate ahead of Washington’s victory over Seattle.

Coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday that both are expected to travel with the team going forward, but neither has a timeline for a return.

“It is great [seeing them out there],” Ovechkin said. “Obviously we miss them a lot, you know. On the ice and off the ice, they are a big part of our team — leaders. And it is always fun to see them out there.”

Kuemper, Alexeyev to IR

Kuemper and defenseman Alex Alexeyev (upper body) were placed on injured reserve. Kuemper’s move was retroactive to Dec. 3, when he was injured during a loss at Calgary. He skated with the team Sunday morning but did not dress for the game; Hunter Shepard was Lindgren’s backup again. Kuemper is eligible to come off injured reserve for Tuesday’s game against the Blackhawks.

Alexeyev was hurt Friday after taking a hit to the head. He did not travel with the Capitals on this two-game trip.

Hershey call-ups

Amid its many injuries on defense, Washington called up Lucas Johansen and Dylan McIlrath from the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.

Johansen took Alexeyev’s place in the lineup and skated 13:32. With Orlov being activated from IR and playing Sunday, McIlrath was sent back to Hershey just hours after his promotion.

