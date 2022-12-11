At home and abroad, top-ranked Paul VI looks deep and dangerous

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ben Hammond remembers the moment he found out where his high school basketball team was going to take him next. It was last spring, and his coaches at Paul VI told him the Panthers would begin the 2022-2023 season by playing an event in London. Hammond, a junior point guard, was one of several varsity players who had never left the country.

“We couldn’t believe it,” he said. “We’re blessed to be a part of this program and that our ability to play basketball helps us to go to those places. We’re just trying to enjoy it, to be in the moment. Because we know we won’t be in high school forever.”

The No. 1 Panthers, widely regarded as one of the best high school teams in the country, are one of several local teams to participate in glitzy showcase events. And in recent seasons, as the Chantilly program’s profile has continued to grow, the Panthers have traveled especially far to do so. The team played in an event in Hawaii last winter, and accepted an invitation to the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase this year.

The Panthers (4-0) won the four-team tournament, beating New York’s Christ the King and California’s Mater Dei by 25-plus to bring a trophy back to the states. The tournament functioned as a celebratory start to a season in which Paul VI will face as high a bar as ever, both in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and beyond.

On Saturday, at the National High School Hoops Festival held at nearby DeMatha, Paul VI flexed its depth as it picked apart Baltimore power Mount St. Joseph. In the middle of a slate featuring some of the best teams in the area, the Panthers stood out with their clinical dismantling of last year’s Baltimore Catholic League champions. At halftime, Paul VI led 46-16.

“We’re versatile. We’re not lacking at any position. … And nobody is worried about getting their own. We’re all locked in on trying to see each other succeed,” senior guard DeShawn Harris-Smith said after the 87-52 win.

Paul VI has long been a producer of high-level talent, but this year the team is even more heavily stocked than usual. Coach Glenn Farello possesses a nine-man rotation of high-major talent, plus plenty of young potential farther down the bench.

Perhaps the easiest way to grasp all of the weapons at the Panthers’ disposal is to break it down by year: Harris-Smith is the lone senior starter, a four-year playmaker who is headed to Maryland in the fall. The junior class has five key pieces: Hammond, Duke commit Darren Harris, forward Garrett Sundra and two transfers from Virginia’s Highland School: Isaiah Abraham and Patrick Ngongba.

The sophomore class has two big men who saw major minutes last season in 6-foot-9 Christian Gurdak and the 6-6 Jaquan Womack. And of the five freshman on the varsity roster, dynamic guard Jordan Smith has emerged as an early contributor.

“I’ve played with talent in the past but this much talent on the same team is crazy,” Abraham said. “So I came in really practicing as hard I ever have just to get ready for the season. … Playing with these guys has helped my game a lot.”

Last season was a breakthrough for Paul VI, as senior guard Dug McDaniel led a young group through the WCAC tournament. Womack’s buzzer-beating layup in the championship game handed the Panthers their first conference title since 2014. Now, with McDaniel at Michigan and the roster even deeper and more experienced than last winter, the Panthers are the team to beat in one the nation’s strongest conferences.

Perhaps their biggest advantage is the ability to train every day with such a deep roster. With so much talent in the gym, practices at Paul VI have a tendency to get intense.

“It’s cliche to say, but iron sharpens iron,” Harris-Smith said. “So in practice we’re trying to score on each other, trying to get stops, trying to beat each other in sprints. I don’t think any other team practices as hard as we do. And as a senior, I take my teammates’ development personally. So I want to see them get better every day.”

After the win against Mount St. Joseph on Saturday, the Panthers hung around to watch Harris-Smith (19 points) and Harris (22 points) receive co-MVP honors and then happily exited to the locker room with plenty of smiles and high fives to go around.

“Playing in these types of environments, having this much on the fun on the basketball court — I don’t want to take this for granted,” Abraham said. “I’m going to enjoy every moment of this.”

