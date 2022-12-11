Maryland can’t storm all the way back after rocky start vs. Tennessee

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Maryland stumbled so severely in the first half that the Terrapins seemed doomed. Facing a size disadvantage in the paint, they missed one shot after another to fall into a massive deficit. This game against No. 7 Tennessee seemed sure to be a deflating low in Kevin Willard’s debut season as Maryland’s coach.

Then the No. 13 Terps returned from halftime and their frenetic rally began.

Maryland fought back from a deficit that was as large as 21 points and had a chance to tie the score twice in the final moments Sunday night at Barclays Center. But point guard Jahmir Young missed what would have been a tying floater with 11 seconds to go and was off the mark on a tying three-pointer at the buzzer. The Volunteers survived to secure a 56-53 win, denying Maryland’s chance to finish its comeback and hand Willard a marquee victory.

Advertisement

The same Maryland offense that looked dreadful in the first 20 minutes generated a 12-0 run in the second half. That burst turned Tennessee’s 16-point lead with 11:27 remaining into a four-point edge less than four minutes later.

The Terps upped their defensive pressure as they surged back into the game. After making just 3 of 24 field goals (12.5 percent) in the first half, Maryland responded with a 14-for-28 showing (50 percent) in the second. Young scored 11 of his game-high 18 points after halftime to lead the rally. He had hit the late three-pointer that sealed a victory against Illinois on Dec. 2. But after the buzzer this time, the senior bit his jersey and hugged teammate Julian Reese amid the disappointment.

The Terps (8-2) managed just 17 points in the first half — they were held back by their lack of size in the paint because of Reese’s early foul trouble — but with their second-half resurgence, they became just the third team this season that tallied more than 50 points against the highly touted defense of Tennessee (9-1).

Advertisement

“I think the good thing about these games this time of year [is] you really, really get to learn a lot about your team,” Willard said. “... But at the same time, we’ve regressed a little bit, too. The way we’ve played over the last ... week and a half, I haven’t seen us as sharp as we were early — just because we’re not getting nearly enough practice time.”

The Terps now face a two-game skid. They had an impressive start to Willard’s first season, winning eight straight before falling Tuesday at Wisconsin. Maryland is in the midst of a grueling few weeks: This was its third road trip in less than two weeks, and the Terps will have faced three ranked teams — Illinois, Tennessee and UCLA coming Wednesday in College Park — by the time they get a break in a few days.

Willard, known for his tough nonconference scheduling at Seton Hall, said before this game: “I can promise you this: I’ll never go through a stretch like this again in the nonconference.”

Advertisement

Here is what else to know about the Terps’ loss:

Dreadful start

Maryland had an atrocious offensive performance in the first half. The Terps missed 12 straight shots and committed five turnovers during a nine-minute field goal drought that began after a basket at 13:22. Maryland headed into the break shooting 3 for 24 from the field and 2 for 16 from three-point range. The Terps committed 10 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, and nine of Maryland’s 17 points came at the free throw line.

Young said the Terps weren’t playing with enough urgency and were stagnant in the first half.

“They were being more physical,” Young said of the Vols. “They were the tougher team tonight.”

Tennessee also had a lackluster offensive showing in the first half, shooting 28.2 percent from the field, but the Vols’ rebounding and defense made up for that. Tennessee had a double-digit advantage by the midway point of the half, and the edge was 17 at halftime.

Mismatch in the paint

Tennessee’s size and physicality in the paint would have been an issue for this Maryland team under any circumstances, but Reese’s foul trouble exacerbated the problem. The sophomore starter committed his third foul with 10:50 to go in the first half, then was on the bench until halftime.

Advertisement

Depth behind the 6-foot-9 Reese has been a concern. He’s the only rotation player taller than 6-8, and the Terps have mostly relied on Patrick Emilien, a 6-7 graduate transfer from St. Francis (N.Y.), as depth at power forward and center. As Reese’s backup in this game, Emilien at times had to match up with Vols senior Uros Plavsic, who is 7-1 and 265 pounds.

“He’s not going to win that battle very often,” Willard said.

Tennessee exploited the mismatch. Willard turned to freshman center Caelum Swanton-Rodger, who at 6-11 has more size but far less experience. The newcomer had logged 13 total minutes in the season’s first nine games, but he played four minutes during the first half in this difficult matchup. He had no points and one foul.

Reese returned for the second half, and with him on the floor, the Terps generated their second-half surge.

Advertisement

The Vols finished with a 48-40 rebounding edge, including 21 offensive boards for 13 second-chance points. At halftime, Willard said he focused on offensive rebounding rather than shooting. The Vols grabbed 13 in the first half and eight in the second. Maryland had just eight for the game.

Three-point trouble

Maryland struggled to hit three-pointers, even open looks, in the first half. The Vols entered this game holding their opponents to 21.6 percent from three-point range, the nation’s best mark, before the Terps finished 2 for 24 (8.3 percent).

After halftime, “We knew that we had to try something else,” senior forward Donta Scott said.

The Terps attempted just four shots from deep in the first 18 minutes of the second half, then tried four more in the final two minutes. Maryland missed all eight attempts. The Terps’ rally instead relied on shots from close range and the foul line.

“We have to win the three-point battle,” Willard said. “We’re just not going to out-physicality anybody. It’s just not the way we’re built.”

GiftOutline Gift Article