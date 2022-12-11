Maryland gets another marquee victory with program-first win over Connecticut

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brenda Frese didn’t hesitate to gush about the first victory over Connecticut in Maryland women’s basketball history. She called Huskies coaching counterpart Geno Auriemma “the best of the best” and acknowledged how special the moment was. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then Diamond Miller got the mic and smiled. “I just think it’s really cool,” she said. “This was my first time playing against U-Conn., so I’m 1-0!”

As laughter broke out, Shyanne Sellers leaned in and added, “Me, too!”

The jubilant atmosphere in Xfinity Center started early Sunday and lasted well after the buzzer as the No. 20 Terrapins notched their third win over a ranked team this season in an 85-78 victory over the No. 6 Huskies.

Frese used just seven players but saw several of them come away as heroes for Maryland (9-3), which had lost its first seven matchups with Connecticut.

Abby Meyers, benched Thursday in a win at Purdue, had 20 points against the shorthanded Huskies (7-2), with 16 of those coming in the second quarter. Those 10 minutes may have been the best of the season; the ball movement was exquisite, and Meyers buried jumper after jumper.

“I just appreciate my teammates looking for me in transition,” Meyers said. “I’m going to keep running and keep running wide and looking for the open shot.”

Added Frese: “That’s who Abby is.”

The scouting reports had seemed to catch up with Miller, Maryland’s star guard. Against Purdue, she got frustrated. Against Connecticut, she stayed patient, made plays for her teammates and capitalized in big moments. The senior scored Maryland’s final seven points, including a three-pointer for an 83-76 lead with 34 seconds remaining that essentially put the game away. She finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists.

“If they’re going to sink off like that, I’m going to still drive it and kick it off to my shooters and let shooters hit their shots,” Miller said. “I would leave me wide open, too, if I kept missing the way I was missing.”

Sellers had her seventh straight game in double figures; she put up 19 points, two shy of her career high, to go with six assists, four rebounds and two steals. In the third quarter, she unleased a baseline fadeaway — better known as the “Dream Shake” perfected by Hakeem Olajuwon — to give Maryland a 12-point lead that was its biggest of the game.

“I have a great coaching staff that’s always in my ear about being aggressive and just making sure I’m taking the right shot,” Sellers said. “Just kind of having that in mind. Just being confident is key. Everything I’m taking, I know I can hit.”

Each team — Connecticut out of necessity — shortened its bench and used just seven players. Meyers played all 40 minutes for Maryland, and Aaliyah Edwards, who had a career-high 25 points to go with eight rebounds, seven assists, did the same for Connecticut.

The Huskies worked the interior and dominated the boards to lead 19-15 after the first quarter. After Meyers took over in the second, Edwards powered a 10-0 third-quarter run after Sellers’s “Dream Shake” to cut Maryland’s lead to two.

The score was tied at 62 in the fourth quarter when Maryland went on an 8-0 run thanks to a Meyers layup, a Sellers three, a Miller free throw and a jumper by Brinae Alexander (13 points). The Terps led the rest of the way and had plenty to laugh about afterward.

Here’s what else to know about the Terps’ win:

Walking wounded

Connecticut has been devastated by injuries. The Huskies’ list includes 2021 national player of the year Paige Bueckers (torn ACL), Ice Brady (dislocated kneecap), Azzi Fudd (right knee), Dorka Juhasz (broken thumb) and Nika Mühl (concussion). Fudd, a former star at St. John’s College High, was in the mix for national player of the year honors before going down.

“No other team is facing the challenges that we’re facing right now,” Edwards said. “And I think it just shows our heart and who we are as a team and our identity that we can do [well] now so that in the future we can be even better.”

Turnovers turn the tide

Connecticut finished with 22 turnovers; Maryland had just five. That was the biggest difference — although the Terps also went 12 for 30 from behind the arc as Connecticut finished 3 for 10. Auriemma pointed to Maryland’s pressure and some of his players holding new roles that they’re not yet accustomed to.

“They’re having to be more playmakers than finishers and scorers,” he said. “It’s uncomfortable for them, and it’s hard to sustain. [Turnovers] come in bunches a lot of times, and some are self-inflicted. They’re not caused by anything other than bad decisions that we make. ... So it’s a little bit of a struggle when you’re in that situation. You can keep it together for a long time, but it’s asking a lot to keep it together for an entire 40 minutes.”

Back on the block

Maryland has had its own numbers issues. Freshman Mila Reynolds remained out with a lower-body injury. The Terps did back get two players — Emma Chardon and Ava Sciolla — after both dealt with an illness; neither played Sunday.

