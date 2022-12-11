NFL playoff clinching scenarios entering Week 14

Three NFL teams can clinch playoff berths or division titles in Week 14. Here’s a look at the scenarios.
Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West with a win at the Denver Broncos plus a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.
NFC playoff standings
1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
6. New York Giants (7-4-1)
7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
Still in contention: Washington Commanders (7-5-1), Detroit Lions (5-7), Green Bay Packers (5-8), Atlanta Falcons (5-8), Arizona Cardinals (4-8), Carolina Panthers (4-8), New Orleans Saints (4-9), Los Angeles Rams (3-9)
Eliminated: Chicago Bears (3-10)
AFC playoff standings
1. Buffalo Bills (9-3, hold tiebreaker over Chiefs via head-to-head victory)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4, hold division tiebreaker over Bengals via head-to-head victory)
4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)
5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4, hold tiebreaker over Dolphins via head-to-head victory)
6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
7. New York Jets (7-5)
Still in contention: New England Patriots (6-6), Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), Las Vegas Raiders (5-7), Cleveland Browns (5-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1), Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8), Denver Broncos (3-9)
Eliminated: Houston Texans (1-10-1)