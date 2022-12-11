The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL playoff clinching scenarios entering Week 14

December 11, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EST
Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and the rest of the Minnesota Vikings are on the doorstep of the NFC North title. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Three NFL teams can clinch playoff berths or division titles in Week 14. Here’s a look at the scenarios.

Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

The Vikings will clinch the NFC North with a win or tie at the Detroit Lions.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

The Eagles will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie at the New York Giants, or with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plus a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)

The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West with a win at the Denver Broncos plus a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.

NFC playoff standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

6. New York Giants (7-4-1)

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

Still in contention: Washington Commanders (7-5-1), Detroit Lions (5-7), Green Bay Packers (5-8), Atlanta Falcons (5-8), Arizona Cardinals (4-8), Carolina Panthers (4-8), New Orleans Saints (4-9), Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

Eliminated: Chicago Bears (3-10)

AFC playoff standings

1. Buffalo Bills (9-3, hold tiebreaker over Chiefs via head-to-head victory)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4, hold division tiebreaker over Bengals via head-to-head victory)

4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4, hold tiebreaker over Dolphins via head-to-head victory)

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)

7. New York Jets (7-5)

Still in contention: New England Patriots (6-6), Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), Las Vegas Raiders (5-7), Cleveland Browns (5-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1), Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8), Denver Broncos (3-9)

Eliminated: Houston Texans (1-10-1)

