NFL Sunday primer: Brock Purdy, Tyler Huntley are in the Week 14 spotlight

Two NFL contenders turn Sunday to their next options at quarterback, with Tyler Huntley set to start for the Baltimore Ravens and rookie Brock Purdy taking over for the San Francisco 49ers. It is a temporary assignment for Huntley, who fills in for Lamar Jackson after the former league MVP suffered a knee injury during the Ravens’ narrow victory last Sunday over the Denver Broncos. Jackson will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.

Sunday’s early-afternoon game at Pittsburgh will be Huntley’s fifth NFL start and first this season. The Ravens went 1-3 in his four starts last season. Huntley and the Ravens did just enough last Sunday to beat the Broncos, 10-9, after Jackson exited the game. Huntley threw an interception in a 27-for-32, 187-yard passing performance. He provided a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining.

The Ravens, at 8-4, are in a virtual tie with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. They hold the tiebreaker advantage by virtue of a victory over the Bengals in early October in Baltimore. The rematch, in Week 18 in Cincinnati, could be with the division crown at stake.

Purdy will make his first NFL start for the 49ers when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a late-afternoon game in Santa Clara, Calif. He becomes the Niners’ third starting quarterback this season, following Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. The assignment could last through the postseason; Garoppolo is sidelined by a broken left foot, which did not require surgery and will sideline him for an estimated seven to eight weeks, leaving open a slight possibility he could be available to return during the playoffs.

Purdy was the 262nd and final player chosen in this year’s NFL draft, earning him the title of “Mr. Irrelevant.” But he becomes oh-so-relevant for the 49ers, who lead the NFC West with a record of 8-4. They have the league’s top-ranked defense and are loaded with playmakers on offense, from tailback Christian McCaffrey to tight end George Kittle to wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Now they need their rookie quarterback to do his part. Purdy played well in relief of Garoppolo last Sunday — completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — as the Niners extended their winning streak to five games with a 33-17 triumph at home over the Miami Dolphins. Next up is a matchup with the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, whose first NFL season with the New England Patriots in 2000 came in the year after Purdy was born.

