Paul Silas, who played for three NBA championship teams, dies at 79

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion known for his rugged rebounding in the 1970s and as LeBron James’s first head coach in the league, died Sunday morning at the age of 79. Silas’s death, first reported by longtime Boston Globe columnist Bob Ryan, was confirmed by the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’s son, Stephen, is the head coach. According to the Houston Chronicle, Rockets assistant John Lucas is expected to fill in as head coach for Sunday night’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Details about where Silas died and the cause of death were not immediately available.

Paul Silas was a three-time NBA champion and a premier rebounder and defender during his 16 seasons before serving as coach for over two decades, including several years with Stephen working alongside him. pic.twitter.com/T96CohogP6 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 11, 2022

Paul Silas played for 16 seasons in the NBA, including a stint with the Boston Celtics from 1972-76 when he helped the team win its first championships after the retirement of Bill Russell. Known as “Tall Paul” to legendary Celtics broadcaster Johnny Most, he averaged 11.5 points and 12.3 rebounds for those Celtics teams.

Advertisement

Silas also played for the Hawks in both St. Louis and Atlanta, the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets and the Seattle SuperSonics, winning a championship with them in 1979 and retiring after the ’79-'80 season.

He compiled a 387—488 record over 12 seasons as a head coach with the San Diego Clippers, for two stints in Charlotte — first with the Hornets and several years later with the Bobcats — in the Hornets’ first season after moving to New Orleans and for James’s first two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Silas emerged as a college star at Creighton, setting an NCAA record in rebounding across three seasons and leading the nation with 20.6 rebounds per game in the 1962-63 season. His No. 35 jersey has been retired by the school and he was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson praised Silas for “making a huge contribution to the game of basketball.” Washington Wizards broadcaster Chris Miller and his son Myck both tweeted tributes about their days in Cleveland. “Paul Silas was a champion, trail blazer, and gentle giant. I have fond memories of Coach when I was growing up in Cleveland,” Myck tweeted. “He would let me shoot around on the Cavs practice court and gave me tips on how to make left-handed layups. Rest In Power Coach!”

Chris Miller added, “My heart is heavy today just saw the news that a great man passed away. Paul Silas taught me so much about the game of basketball during my time in Cleveland. And as my son stated he was amazing to my family. God just landed a hell of a rebounder and more importantly a GREAT man.”

Rockets Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy recalled traveling with Silas and praised him (via Mark Berman of Houston’s Fox affiliate) for being “a true believer in being a full man, being kind, being strong, being stern and understanding the way life should be.”

We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas. Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family. -Adam — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

My prayers go to the Silas Family. I enjoyed my time as a player with Coach Paul Silas in Charlotte. A strong and honest voice of reason for me. Thank you Coach! Rest in Paradise 🙏🏽 — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) December 11, 2022

I get in the car, turn on @SiriusXMNBA and hear an interview with Paul Silas, and think this is great. Realize it’s from years ago and immediately think the worst. See @wojespn tweet announcing his passing and realize I was unbelievably lucky to watch him Coach + shake his hand. — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) December 11, 2022

R.I.P. Paul Silas. You will be dearly missed. THE most unsung Boston Celtic of all time. The perfect example of numbers don’t do the guy justice. Without him, there are no rings in 1974/1976. pic.twitter.com/IT6gUicBPm — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) December 11, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article