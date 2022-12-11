Russell Wilson leaves Broncos’ loss to Chiefs with concussion

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to exit Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a fourth-quarter concussion. The 34-year-old did not return to what finished as a 34-28 home loss for Denver. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With his Broncos down by 13 points, Wilson scrambled to his right and ran for a 13-yard gain to the Chiefs’ 2-yard line. At the end of the run, while being tackled by Kansas City’s Juan Thornhill, Wilson hit his head hard on the turf at Empower Field at Mile High.

The longtime Seattle Seahawks star, in his first season with the Broncos, remained down on the field for several moments as teammates signaled to the sideline for medical attention. When Wilson was helped to his feet, he appeared woozy and was taken off the field to be evaluated for a possible brain injury. Denver subsequently ruled him out with a concussion, leaving backup quarterback Brett Rypien to finish the game.

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson is in the injury tent after this play where he was crushed by a defender and hit his head really hard

pic.twitter.com/YyeCtEvzpy — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 11, 2022

Four plays after Wilson departed, Rypien threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who scored for the third time in the game. That and the ensuing extra point cut the Broncos’ deficit to six, but they could draw no closer and ultimately fell to 3-10 on the season.

Denver Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that Wilson, who threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, was in the concussion protocol. Hackett praised the quarterback for his effort before the concussion, saying of Wilson: “He was fighting the whole game. I give him so much credit.”

The Broncos fell behind the Chiefs (10-3) by a 27-0 margin in the first half before Wilson started a rally with a touchdown pass to Jeudy with less than two minutes left in the second quarter. Five plays later, Denver intercepted Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Wilson took advantage by leading another touchdown drive just before halftime that left the Broncos down by 13 points. On the first drive of the second half, Wilson hit Denver running back Marlon Mack for a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown, and suddenly what had been a rout became something of a nail-biter.

The rapid turnaround was all the more unexpected because Denver has struggled mightily on offense this season. It entered the game averaging a league-worst 13.8 points per game, which put the franchise on pace for its lowest-scoring team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Going into Sunday’s game, Wilson had gone 109 pass attempts since his previous touchdown toss at home, and he extended that to 127 before finally connecting with Jeudy on an 18-yard score. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks, Wilson was expected to bring above-average, if not elite, quarterback play to Denver but instead has been having the worst season of his career in most major categories.

Russell Wilson with a massive bump on his head after the play where he got injured pic.twitter.com/ikAx9tdDOV — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 11, 2022

Now Wilson will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol to return to the field. If he can’t play this week when the Broncos host the Arizona Cardinals, Rypien is in line to get the third start of his four-year career. An undrafted free agent out of Boise State who is the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, Brett Rypien completed four of eight passes Sunday for 16 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief of Wilson.

“I’m frustrated that I couldn’t get it done,'' Rypien said afterward of failing to help the Broncos complete a massive comeback. “Especially after how hard Russ fought, how hard our offense fought.''

Rypien, 26, added that Wilson was “putting his body on the line.”

“We can say all we want, but we’re 3-9 and they’re 9-3, and the guy is out there battling his a — off to try to win the game,” Rypien said of Wilson. “That, to me, is somebody I want to follow.''

The loss, Denver’s 14th in a row to Kansas City, eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention for the seventh straight year.

Asked if there was “any consolation” for Hackett in seeing how his team rallied from a large deficit to make it a close game, the first-year Denver coach replied: “Everybody had a choice on how they wanted to continue that game, and I’m so impressed with all those guys. Defense, offense, special teams — they didn’t blink. They stayed together. … We’ve got to finish, we had opportunities to continually win that game, and I appreciate that but — and that is kind of that moral victory — but we want to win the game and we had a chance to.'’

