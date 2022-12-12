What to know from NFL Week 14: The 49ers are Purdy, Purdy, Purdy good

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Week 14 reaffirmed that nothing can be taken for granted. It would seem safe to assume the general manager of a team that annually wins its division would have job security. Or that a first-place team coming off a 33-point fourth quarter would throttle the team with the worst record in the league. Or that a rookie taken with the last pick in the draft would shrink against Tom Brady. In the NFL, though, nothing is safe to assume.

Here is what to know.

The 49ers can win it all with Brock Purdy. But they’ll have to do it without Deebo Samuel for a while. No team in the NFL has been more snake-bitten with injuries than the 49ers. As Purdy excelled in his first start in relief of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Samuel exited the 35-7 win with an injury that was not as bad as it first seemed.

At the end of a run up the middle, Samuel’s left ankle got trapped beneath a tackler and twisted at a horrible angle. Samuel left the field on a cart, head in his hands. 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward that Samuel’s ankle was not broken and that the injury was “most likely” a high-ankle sprain. Typically, a high-ankle sprain would sideline a player for several weeks, but it’s realistic to assume Samuel, perhaps the best offensive skill player during last year’s playoffs, will return for the postseason.

Advertisement

Samuel’s injury placed a cloud over Purdy’s debut as a starter, which could be summarized in one word: Wow. The rookie out of Iowa State, who was taken with the final pick in the draft, ran for a touchdown and completed 14 of 18 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns by halftime, at which point the 49ers led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-0.

Purdy was far more than a placeholder. On one play, he rolled out on a play-action fake, danced around a free rusher and fired a strike for 19 yards. He lofted a beautiful pass down the sideline to Christian McCaffrey for a touchdown. With 15 seconds left in the first half, he rifled a bomb to Brandon Aiyuk, then shot a finger gun. He looked, acted and played like a veteran.

Purdy’s competence is all the 49ers need for a Super Bowl run. McCaffrey has been incredible; he rushed Sunday for 119 yards on 14 carries, including a 38-yard touchdown burst that made it 35-0. The 49ers’ defense, led by a menacing pass rush and their viciously fast linebackers, has been the best in the NFL for two months.

Advertisement

The Eagles have two No. 1 receivers. The megadeal Philadelphia made for A.J. Brown — plus his ensuing excellence — has overshadowed DeVonta Smith. But Brown is not the only Eagles wideout with the talent, pedigree and — more and more — production of a superstar.

The Eagles rushed for 253 yards Sunday, but their 48-22 demolition of the scuffling New York Giants started with Smith. It was a 7-0 game early in the second quarter when the Eagles faced fourth and seven at the Giants’ 41. Jalen Hurts lofted a throw down the right sideline to Smith, who skipped as he caught it between a cornerback and a safety and glided into the end zone.

Smith caught five passes for 64 yards and provided another reminder that even Philadelphia’s complementary players are stars. The Eagles chose Smith with the 10th pick in 2021 after he won the Heisman Trophy, and he has the versatility and route-running ability to line up anywhere. The Eagles came out with an empty backfield on their first series — a message to blitz-happy Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale that he could send extra pass rushers at his own risk.

The 12-1 Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot. In their past three games, they have averaged 41 points. In the past two weeks, they beat opponents with winning records by a combined score of 83-32. They are not invulnerable, but they have been a juggernaut.

Advertisement

Are we sure the Lions need a quarterback? Detroit owns the Rams’ first-round pick from the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles, which probably will put the Lions in position to select a prized passer as their long-term franchise quarterback. But what if they already have their long-term franchise quarterback?

The Lions have become one of the NFL’s hottest teams and most prolific offenses, rolling along Sunday with a 34-23 thumping of the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings. Jared Goff completed 27 of 39 attempts for 330 yards and three touchdowns, the kind of near-perfect day that has become commonplace for him in Detroit.

Perceived as a throw-in as part of the Stafford trade, Goff has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL in his first season playing under fast-ascending, 36-year-old offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Goff entered Sunday ranked sixth in passing yards and seventh in passer rating. He does not turn 29 until October. He has been to the Super Bowl. He’s sufficiently talented that he was an uncontroversial first pick in the 2016 draft. Goff played his way out of Los Angeles because of how poorly he performed against pressure, but he no longer seems to be that quarterback.

The Lions have averaged 32.1 points in eight home games, scoring at least 34 in five of them. At 6-7, they remain on the fringe of the NFC playoff picture, surely asking plenty of what-ifs. They gave up 48 points in a three-point loss to Seattle, blew a 24-14 fourth-quarter lead to the Vikings in September and surrendered a game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds left against Miami.

Advertisement

The Lions would have to go 3-1 or run the table against the New York Jets, Carolina, Chicago and Green Bay to make the postseason, but that’s not out of the question. FiveThirtyEight’s playoff predictor gives the Lions a 23 percent shot to make it.

They closed their latest victory with the kind of creativity that has made Johnson a head coach candidate ahead of schedule. Lined up as a tackle eligible, lineman Penei Sewell went in motion and, at the snap, kept trotting into the flat rather than blocking as Goff faked a handoff. Goff hit him with an easy pass, and Sewell rumbled and dived for a game-clinching first down.

The AFC East could be just about wrapped up by next week. Sunday was a pivotal day in the division, and the Bills could all but lock up first place this Saturday night in Buffalo. The Bills outlasted the Jets, 20-12, in a snowy, physical game, and the Dolphins suffered an alarming, 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in which Justin Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, thoroughly outplayed Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth pick.

Advertisement

Without Von Miller, the Bills’ pass rush still throttled the Jets’ offensive line. Gregory Rousseau, a towering second-year defensive end who will be most responsible for replacing Miller’s impact, could be one of the most important players in the NFL. Against the Jets, Rousseau had two sacks, forced a fumble and knocked down a pass.

On Sunday night, the Dolphins’ offense fell flat for the second straight week in a way that suggested the league has figured out how to stymie an attack that took the league by storm: Clog the middle of the field and stay in front of the receivers, and Tagovailoa does not have the arm strength to win consistently. The Dolphins and Bills were tied two weeks ago. If Buffalo wins at home Saturday night, they will be three games up with three to play.

The Jets fell out of playoff position because of the Chargers’ victory, which nudged them to 7-6 — tied with the Jets but holding the tiebreaker. Given Miami’s sudden struggles, the Jets will face the Dolphins in a season finale that could decide the final AFC wild-card spot.

Advertisement

It’s spiraling in Tennessee. The Titans remain in control of the AFC South, but they are neither playing like a team nor behaving like a franchise that will be a factor in the postseason, presuming they even make it there. Days after they rattled the NFL by firing general manager Jon Robinson out of nowhere, they no-showed at home in a 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which they yielded 29 consecutive points and career days to quarterback Trevor Lawrence (368 passing yards, three touchdowns) and tight end Evan Engram (11 catches, 162 yards, two touchdowns).

With three straight losses, the Titans have watched their AFC South lead shrink to two games over the Jaguars, whom they will close the season against in Jacksonville. Their point differential sits at minus-35. The Titans’ defense has been shredded for 35 and 36 points in the past two weeks. Despite getting 121 rushing yards from Derrick Henry on Sunday, they have scored 16, 10 and 22 points during the losing streak.

It got ugly Sunday. Down 19, the Titans botched a direct snap to Henry on their first play of the fourth quarter. The ball bounced off his knee and went to the ground, where Jaguars defensive end Arden Key smothered it. It may not have been the most pathetic play of the season, but it will make the lowlight tape.

Advertisement

The Ravens are not going away. Rarely have the Ravens played pretty or overwhelming football, but they have stacked up wins and remain atop the AFC North at 9-4. (They hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cincinnati Bengals.) Even with third-string quarterback Anthony Brown replacing backup Tyler Huntley after a midgame injury, the Ravens snapped a four-game skid against their bitter rivals with a 16-14 victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Bears, has injected more speed and better tackling into the middle of the defense. Smith secured one of the three interceptions thrown by Mitch Trubisky, who replaced rookie starter Kenny Pickett after he left with a concussion. The Ravens are 4-1 since Smith arrived and have yielded more than 13 points only once in that span.

J.K. Dobbins appeared for the first time since Week 6. Still not 100 percent, he powered Baltimore’s offense with 120 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. If Baltimore can keep grinding out victories as Lamar Jackson recovers from a sprained knee ligament, the AFC North is likely to come down to the Ravens-Bengals showdown in the final week of the season in Cincinnati.

Dobbins: “I got to get back in shape. That’s what it is.” Otherwise, he says he would’ve never gotten caught from behind. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 11, 2022

Seattle’s loss will leave a mark. Coming into Sunday, according to FiveThirtyEight, the Seahawks had an 80 percent chance to make the playoffs. They took the field as a favorite to beat the Panthers, who were 4-8.

Advertisement

The Panthers shredded the Seahawks’ run defense, which became a major problem weeks ago and has not been solved. Carolina took a 17-0 lead and ultimately won, 30-24. Seattle’s playoff probability, per FiveThirtyEight, fell to 59 percent, and that might be kind: The Seahawks’ next three games come against San Francisco, Kansas City and the Jets.

The Seahawks fell out of playoff position, and at 7-6 their once-magical season is hanging by a thread.

The NFC South remains a tire fire. If the New Orleans Saints had not blown a 16-3 lead to the Buccaneers in the blink of an eye last week, there would be a four-way tie in the division at 5-8. As it stands, the 6-7 Bucs are the best of a bad lot.

Despite firing their coach, trading a franchise icon and benching two quarterbacks, the Panthers are in the playoff race after their victory over the Seahawks. They are just a game back and have beaten Tampa Bay once — and they close with the Steelers, Lions, Bucs and Saints. The Panthers have won three of four and are 4-4 under interim coach Steve Wilks, who is building a persuasive case to keep the job on a permanent basis.

Patrick Mahomes is just ridiculous. It was a nutty game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The Chiefs held on, 34-28, after they initially took a 27-0 lead. Russell Wilson was playing the best game of his season before he took a hit to the head and remained down with a concussion and a dazed look on his face. The 10-3 Chiefs have beaten the 3-10 Broncos in 14 consecutive games.

Pretty much nothing else mattered, though, after Mahomes did this:

What are you gonna do with this guy?

GiftOutline Gift Article