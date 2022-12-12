Pistons’ Cade Cunningham will have season-ending shin surgery

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will undergo surgery to address a stress fracture in his left shin, ending the 2021 No. 1 draft pick’s second season after just 12 games, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 21-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 9 with the injury, an absence that has contributed to Detroit’s fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Since losing Cunningham, a do-it-all playmaker and active defender, the Pistons are 4-13, including losses in the first six games that he was sidelined.

The Pistons initially diagnosed Cunningham with left shin soreness, announcing Nov. 12 that he would be sidelined for at least a week. ESPN first reported that Cunningham and the Pistons had decided to pursue surgery after an extended period of rest to see whether his condition would improve.

Cunningham, who missed 18 games in his rookie season, had improved his production across the board this year, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists. The Oklahoma State product drew comparisons to James Harden and Luka Doncic during the pre-draft process, and he finished third in the 2022 Rookie of the Year voting behind Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley.

This is shaping up to be a lost season for the Pistons, who had hoped to pair Cunningham with Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft, to form one of the NBA’s most dynamic young backcourts. Instead of making a push for the play-in tournament, Detroit has a league-worst 7-22 record.

The silver lining for the Pistons is that they are in poll position to land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, which is headlined by French phenom Victor Wembanyama and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

If Detroit finishes with one of the NBA’s three worst records, it would have a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center who dazzled NBA executives during a pair of showcase games near Las Vegas in October, is the presumptive top selection. In 12 French League games this season, the 18-year-old has averaged 23.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

