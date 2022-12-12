Texas basketball Coach Chris Beard arrested on domestic assault charge

Chris Beard, coach of the No. 2-ranked University of Texas men’s basketball team, was arrested and charged with assaulting a family member early Monday, Austin police confirmed.
Austin police told ESPN they received a “disturbance hotshot” call, which the Austin police website defines as “incidents which are in progress are an immediate threat to life and/or public safety (i.e. shootings, stabbings, rapes, riots). These calls are dispatched immediately.”
The university issued a statement Monday morning, saying it “is aware of the situation” and adding it is “continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal situation.”
Beard, a Texas alum who replaced Shaka Smart at the school in 2021, previously spent five years at Texas Tech, leading the team to the NCAA championship game in 2019. Beard has also coached at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, Seminole State College, McMurry University, Angelo State and Arkansas-Little Rock.
The 7-1 Longhorns, off to their best start in years, play Rice in a 7 p.m. home game Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.