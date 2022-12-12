Texas basketball Coach Chris Beard arrested on domestic assault charge

Officers responded to a 911 “disturbance-urgent” call at 2:07 a.m. Monday and took Beard, 49, into custody. He is accused of choking a person at a home in the Tarrytown neighborhood in West Austin, police spokesman Brandon Jones said (via the Austin Statesman) and was booked into jail at 4:18 a.m. Monday, according to Travis County sheriff’s office jail records. He faces a third-degree felony charge of assault on a family/household member-impede breath circulation.