Commanders prepare for a rematch unlike any they’ve faced in 56 years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thanks to a scheduling quirk, the Washington Commanders’ preparation for Sunday night’s pivotal NFC East clash with the New York Giants should be somewhat easier than usual when Ron Rivera’s team reconvenes after its bye week. Washington’s final game before the bye was a Dec. 4 tie against the same Giants, who didn’t have the luxury of a week off before their rematch with the Commanders and were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

If it seems odd for Washington to be playing the same opponent in consecutive games, well, that’s because it’s exceedingly rare. It’s only the third instance since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that an NFL team has faced the same opponent in consecutive regular season games within a season. The last time Washington did so was in 1966, when a home-and-home series with the Pittsburgh Steelers featured a bit of uniform-related drama.

After opening the season with a pair of losses by a combined 40 points, Washington arrived at Pitt Stadium on Sept. 25, 1966, in desperate need of a win. It also arrived with only one set of uniforms — white jerseys and gold pants.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh had also planned to wear white tops, and while Steelers owner Art Rooney had no qualms with the monochromatic matchup proceeding as scheduled, referee Tommy Bell refused. Kickoff was delayed 20 minutes while Steelers equipment manager Tony Parisi retrieved Pittsburgh’s black jerseys from the team’s headquarters in South Park, Pa., and returned to the stadium via police escort.

“The people in the stands did not know the difference,” Rooney told reporters at the time. “We had wide gold stripes on top of our jerseys. I think the people would have known who had the ball, and the players, too. The only people excited were those close to the controversy.”

(The Steelers introduced new uniforms in 1966 featuring a gold, diamond-shaped yoke. The shoulder design was a nod to a newly refurbished downtown area called the Golden Triangle but resembled a cape. The Batman uniforms, as they would come to be known, were discontinued after the 1967 season.)

Advertisement

Washington went on to defeat the Steelers, 33-27. Kicker Charlie Gogolak, Washington’s first-round pick in 1966, made four field goals from 21, 27, 29 and 14 yards. He might’ve added a fifth, but Washington first-year coach Otto Graham opted to punt from the Steelers’ 37-yard line in the final minute while protecting a six-point lead.

“It felt great to be able to help the team,” said the 158-pound Gogolak, whom The Washington Post’s Dave Brady wrote “looked like a punt-and-pass contest entrant when he took off his shoulder pads.”

Steelers Coach Bill Austin was irked by the uniform mix-up.

“It does not help to sit in that dressing room for 15 to 20 minutes when the team is ready to go,” Austin told reporters after Pittsburgh fell to 1-1-1. “We had no zip and no fire. I am sure the Redskins will see that in the films. We made many mental errors, but not because of the Redskins’ players. We will be better next week, believe me.”

Despite earning his first NFL win as a coach, Graham wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance, either. Washington built a 9-0 lead but trailed 21-9 early in the third quarter.

Advertisement

“If they had not come back in the second half, I would have fired them all,” Graham told reporters. “You think I’m kidding?”

The next day, Dave Slattery, Washington’s assistant general manager, claimed he wasn’t aware of the NFL rule requiring the visiting team to bring two sets of uniforms. He also insisted the Steelers never notified him of their plans to wear white instead of black, as they typically did at home.

Austin, the Steelers’ coach, wouldn’t let the incident go in the days leading up to the teams’ rematch a week later at D.C. Stadium.

“We’ll be on time for the kickoff,” Austin told reporters. “We assume they’ll wear their burgundy uniforms, as they elected to do three months ago, but we’ll be ready this time for whatever colors they decide to wear.”

The Post reported that the unusual schedule “put a new burden on the coaches,” who would “find it hard to try to pass off the opposition as something newly super after so short of a lapse.”

Advertisement

“To shake up his players, who have scant excuse to be cocky with only one triumph this season, Graham began warning the Redskins on Monday that the Steelers would be ‘mad’ today because of the delay in last Sunday’s start caused by a mix-up in the jerseys,” The Post reported. “ … Even the Redskins’ publicity department was playing it scared. It noted that the back-to-back games were the first for the Redskins since 1948, when they opposed the Boston Yanks in successive games. But the results were not mentioned. The Redskins won both, 59-21 and 23-7.”

History would repeat itself: Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen threw touchdown passes of 60, 51 and 70 yards, the latter two to Bobby Mitchell, in a 24-10 win.

“Overall,” Graham said, “we looked better today than we did last week. But we lost momentum in the second quarter. That was partly my fault for calling for the fake field goal. It could have been 21-0 in the second period.”

Advertisement

Washington went on to finish 7-7. The Steelers went 5-8-1.

The two most recent instances of an NFL team facing the same opponent in consecutive games within the same regular season came 30 years apart. In 1991, then-AFC West rivals Seattle and San Diego played consecutive games around a bye for both teams. The Seahawks won the first meeting in Seattle, and the Chargers won the rematch in San Diego. Last year, the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in consecutive games. While Cleveland had a bye between the two matchups, Baltimore had a road game against the Steelers, which it lost. The Ravens won their first game against Cleveland. The rested Browns prevailed in the rematch.

GiftOutline Gift Article