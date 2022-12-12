Football Top 20: Freedom (Woodbridge) among 10 champs in final rankings

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four months ago, in our first football rankings of the season, the St. John’s Cadets led the way as a defending champion hopeful to keep momentum alive this fall. It took just one week for St. John’s to lose that spot, after the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power lost its season-opener against an opponent from Florida. The weeks that followed were a roller coaster for Coach Pat Ward and his players, as the team produced mixed results against a hyper-competitive regular season schedule.

But the Cadets started making plays at the right time, and St. John’s fought its way through two defensive battles to win the WCAC championship. And so, after all that drama, St. John’s finishes this season right back where it started: champions of the WCAC and the top team in these rankings.

The Cadets were not the only team to live up to lofty expectations this fall. Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard, Theodore Roosevelt, Friendship Collegiate and Archbishop Carroll all started the season ranked and finished it with a title.

On Saturday, Freedom (Woodbridge) won the final local game of the season by defeating Madison, 48-14, in the Virginia Class 6 title game. The Eagles, unranked to start this year, quickly emerged as a team to beat in Prince William County and then the state. Piling on the points, they blew out one opponent after another. Saturday’s win, their 14th victory by four touchdowns or more, gives them the first state title in program history.

Ten of the 20 teams featured here in our final rankings won championships this year.

1. St. John’s (8-4) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets, winners of back-to-back WCAC titles, finish at the top of these rankings for a second consecutive season.

2. Archbishop Spalding (11-1) LR: 2

The Cavaliers, winners of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A conference this season, have gone 21-2 across the last two years.

3. DeMatha (10-2) LR: 3

The Stags rode a dominant defense throughout a strong campaign that ended with a loss in the WCAC championship game.

4. Freedom (Woodbridge) (15-0) LR: 5

The Eagles were dominant from the start and capped a perfect season with a Virginia Class 6 championship.

5. Quince Orchard (14-0) LR: 4

The Cougars were mostly untouchable as they stormed through Montgomery County and then the postseason to earn a second straight Maryland 4A title.

6. Good Counsel (8-3) LR: 6

The Falcons’ season ended with a 14-10 loss to eventual champion St. John’s in the WCAC semifinal.

7. Damascus (12-1) LR: 7

Riding a ground and pound approach, the Hornets barreled their way to a Maryland 3A title.

8. C.H. Flowers (13-1) LR: 8

After toppling Wise twice in the same season, the Jaguars came up short in the Maryland 4A championship game.

9. North Point (11-3) LR: 15

After losing their first two games of the season, the Eagles evolved into one of the most dominant public schools in Maryland as they marched to a 4A/3A title.

10. Stone Bridge (12-2) LR: 11

The Bulldogs lost two games this season: against Class 6 champion Freedom (Woodbridge) and Class 5 champion Highland Springs.

11. Madison (11-4) LR: 9

The Warhawks got stronger over the course of the season, putting together a postseason run that earned them a second consecutive state championship appearance.

12. Fairfax (13-1) LR: 12

The Lions’ breakout season ended in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.

13. Wise (11-2) LR: 13

The Pumas were mostly dominant this fall, their only losses coming against C.H. Flowers.

14. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) LR: 14

The talent-packed Eagles navigated an ambitious national schedule.

15. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (12-0) LR: 15

The Saints finished their undefeated season with the MIAAA B conference title.

16. Theodore Roosevelt (11-2) LR: 16

The Rough Ridgers won the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title but came up just short of grabbing the D.C. State Athletic Association crown.

17. Episcopal (7-2) LR: 17

The Maroon emerged as the team to beat in the Interstate Athletic Conference, going undefeated in league play.

18. Patuxent (11-3) LR: 18

The Panthers rode a bounce-back year all the way to the Maryland 2A/1A title game.

19. Friendship Collegiate (9-4) LR: 19

The Knights topped Theodore Roosevelt to win the DCSAA AA title.

20. Archbishop Carroll (10-3) LR: 20

The Lions won the WCAC’s Metro division for the first time since 1988.

