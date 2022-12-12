Gio Reyna speaks out amid reports of rift with USMNT coach, teammates

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gio Reyna, a talented young member of the U.S. men’s national soccer team who received scant playing time in the World Cup until its round-of-16 loss to the Netherlands, responded to recent comments from Coach Gregg Berhalter and sourced media reports that indicated Reyna was a disruptive element on the American squad in Qatar.

Expressing disappointment that what unfolded during the four-match run did not remain “private,” Reyna admitted to having behaved in an “emotional” manner that merited an apology and pledged his commitment to the sport and his national side.

“I am disappointed that there is continuing coverage of this matter (as well as some highly fictionalized versions of events),” Reyna wrote Monday in an Instagram post, “and extremely surprised that anyone on the U.S. men’s team staff would contribute to it. Coach Berhalter has always said that issues that arise with the team will stay ‘in house’ so we can focus on team unity and progress.

Advertisement

“I love my team, I love representing my country, and I am focusing now only on improving and growing as a soccer player and a person,” continued the 20-year-old attacker. “I hope that going forward each person involved in U.S. Soccer focuses only on what is in the best interest of the men’s national team so we can enjoy great success at the World Cup in 2026.”

With experience as a player for the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund and an offensive skill set that stood out on the U.S. roster, Reyna was expected by many to make a major impact in Qatar. He had been slowed by injuries for much of the past year but showed he was rounding into form during the run-up to the World Cup.

When the tournament began, though, Reyna made just one seven-minute appearance in the Americans’ three group-stage matches. He then came on as a halftime substitute against the Netherlands and played the final 45 minutes.

During the group stage, with many American fans wondering why Reyna wasn’t being featured, former U.S. star Eric Wynalda said in a Twitter Spaces discussion that the young attacker’s on-field absence was causing “a massive controversy” and “internal strife” within the team. Wynalda, who said he had spoken with Reyna’s father, former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, said Berhalter “did lie to the media” when the coach claimed an injury contributed to the younger Reyna’s lack of playing time in the first World Cup match against Wales.

Advertisement

At a subsequent news conference in Qatar, Berhalter said: “That’s not what I represent. If you have to take my word or Eric’s word, feel free, but I know what happened.”

Back on U.S. soil last week following his team’s World Cup ouster, Berhalter told an audience at a leadership conference in New York that one particular, unnamed U.S. player “was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field” during the tournament.

“As a staff, we sat together for hours deliberating what we were going to do with this player,” Berhalter said, per a transcript of his comments. “We were ready to book a plane ticket home, that’s how extreme it was.”

The coach went on to say the unnamed player was told to apologize to the other U.S. players, who responded by letting him know he had not been “meeting [their] expectations of a teammate.”

Advertisement

“They really took ownership of that process,” Berhalter said of the other players. “And from that day on there were no issues with this player. … It’s difficult to send a player home. It was going to be a massive controversy.”

On Sunday, the Athletic cited sources close to the U.S. team in reporting that players were highly frustrated with Reyna’s alleged “lack of effort” during training for the World Cup. The outlet reported that Reyna “threw his shin guards” out of anger at not entering into the Wales game, in which the Americans lost a lead late and settled for a 1-1 draw. The Athletic’s account specified Reyna was the player who apologized to teammates, after which tensions eased.

ESPN reported Sunday that, per sources, Reyna was nearly sent home early from Qatar because of poor effort in training.

Advertisement

In his Instagram post Monday, Reyna acknowledged letting “my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days” after being told by Berhalter that his role at the World Cup “would be very limited.”

“I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven,” Reyna wrote. “Thereafter, I shook off my disappointment and gave everything I had on and off the field.”

In a recent text message to ESPN, Berhalter wrote: “It’s not really important who it was [in comments made at the leadership conference]. The important thing is that the group had very clear standards and they were prepared to communicate if the standards weren’t being met. Sometimes that communication leads to positive change and a clear pathway forward.”

Berhalter, whose contract as U.S. coach is set to expire at the end of this year, said his comments in New York were meant to be off the record. The website that published his comments subsequently added in an editor’s note that Berhalter’s remarks “were erroneously greenlit for publication by someone representing the event organizers.”

GiftOutline Gift Article