Meade begins year with vital ‘circle talk’; Madison thinks four-peat

Coach Mike Glick gathered his team four days before the Meade boys’ season opener for what he calls a “circle talk,” a ritual he has done throughout his long coaching career. It’s simple: All fifteen players sit in a circle, ordered by their standing on the depth chart. The best player goes first — except he doesn’t do anything other than listen. It’s the rest of the team that talks, going around the room to tell the player on the spot what they like or dislike about him both on and off the court.

Then it’s the coaches’ turn. They offer their thoughts before closing by clearly telling the player his role on this year’s team. Glick and the coaching staff are intentional and specific with those roles.

They told point guard Xavion Roberson, the first player in the circle, he was going to have the ball to close out every game this season. Other players are told their role is to defend the opponent’s best player or to focus on rebounding. The process is repeated for every player and usually takes roughly three hours to finish. This year’s took so long they saved the last five players for the next day.

“It’s really powerful for the kids to hear from the other kids their perception,” Glick said. “It was just really uplifting to listen to how they talk to each other and about each other and how the kids were able to take the criticism.”

When the Mustangs practiced after wrapping up the circle talk on Dec. 6, they put together their best session of the season to date. Sophomore Lucaya Baldridge was told by teammates he had been too timid shooting the ball. He came to practice and began taking those open shots, Glick said, earning pats on the back and high fives for doing so.

The Mustangs won their season opener against North County by 45 points, but their goals extend further, focused around improving on last year’s 4A state semifinal appearance.

They’ll sit down for another circle talk before the playoffs start, but likely with a different seating arrangement — one that reflects the team’s fluid depth chart and roles the Mustangs take on as they try to meet their ultimate challenge.

— Varun Shankar

Madison thinking of four-peat

Teams in positions such as Madison’s — a powerhouse girls’ program fresh off three straight Virginia Class 6 state titles — often think along the same lines as these Warhawks in the season that follows a trophy.

“We’re ready to go after another state championship,” junior Stella Gougoufkas. “We know people doubt that we’re going to get there. But we’re ready to go.”

And yet, most championship teams don’t graduate eight seniors, as Madison did. Nor, it seems, does that championship-or-bust mentality usually hold up against stiff competition.

Two weeks into the season, the Warhawks (5-1) are defying outside noise with marquee wins over fellow public schools and with their lone defeat coming against private school Bishop O’Connell. Even in the 53-46 loss, senior Kayla Dixon said, the Warhawks appeared in crisis for only one quarter. The skill, whether returning last year’s varsity bench or junior varsity starters, remains at the requisite level of a champion.

“I mean, normally our JV team wins all of its games. … It really isn’t about a loss of talent or anything,” Dixon said. “I think it’s just knowing where everyone is going to be on every second of the court.”

Though most players are far from fully-adjusted to their new roles, Gougoufkas said, many have looked comfortable making the leap from auxiliary pieces to offensive engines. And ultimately, she and Dixon agreed, offense was secondary in their three state title runs. Those Warhawks won on defensive principles — philosophies that translate, regardless of their talent level (still high) or the size of the target on their back (still massive).

“Coach [Kirsten] Stone has emphasized defense since the day she got to Madison,” Gougoufkas said. “I mean the game is to score, right? If our opponent doesn’t score, it’s pretty hard [for them] to win.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Players of the week

Darren Harris, Paul VI: The junior finished 9 for 9 from the field, finishing with 22 points in the Panthers’ 87-52 rout of Mount St. Joseph.

Kenny DeGuzman, Potomac: The junior guard has been a consistent engine for the undefeated Panthers; he saved his best showing — 30 points on 14-of-19 shooting — for a come-from-behind win over Edison at the Kyle Honore Tip-Off.

Allie Museles, Wootton: The senior didn’t play in her first three basketball seasons, missing her freshman year due to a torn ACL, her sophomore year to the pandemic and her junior year to another knee injury. She’s now a captain for the Patriots and scored 20 points in her second career game, knocking down six three-pointers in a 62-60 win over Walter Johnson on Dec. 9.

Miyazia Harris, Suitland: The sophomore averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and 5.5 steals in wins over High Point and SEED DC.

Games to watch this week

Alexandria City boys at South County, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Bullis Holiday Classic boys’ championship, Friday, 5 p.m.

Archbishop Carroll girls at Jackson-Reed, Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksburg girls at Seneca Valley, Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Gonzaga starts 7-0

Coming off a tough season in which Gonzaga lost five of its final games, the Eagles entered this season looking to prove that was an anomaly. So far, they’ve done just that.

On Sunday, Gonzaga continued its early season success with a 64-58 win over D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association powerhouse Jackson-Reed to win the Gonzaga Classic for the second year in a row.

“To win any event and any game is a great feat,” Coach Steve Turner said. “But for this young team to win a second straight [Gonzaga] Classic against an unbelievably tough and talented field like they did, man, that really says a lot about these guys and what they are capable of.”

Led by a 25-point performance from tournament MVP Ryan Sabol, who returns to the Eagles after one season at Bullis, Gonzaga (7-0) overcame a three-point deficit at the half to avenge last season’s loss to the Tigers in the D.C. State Athletic Association semifinals.

“Everyone looks at us as a young team, but we are also a really good team,” Sabol said. “Everyone understands their role, and our chemistry is really good. We really trust in each other, and I think that shows itself on the court.”

Jackson-Reed (5-1) became the first non-private D.C. school since 2013 to win its first game of the Gonzaga Classic, when it beat Whitney Young (Ill.), 66-65, on Friday. The Tigers followed that up with a win over Roman Catholic (Pa.), before falling to Gonzaga in the final.

Robert Dockery led Jackson-Reed with 20 points and nine rebounds.

“It don’t get any better than this,” Coach David Johnson said. “Obviously you want to win every game that you play, but to come out here and beat two elite Nike schools and be right there with a chance to win versus a third says a lot about where we are as a program and shines a positive light on the DCIAA.”

— Tramel Raggs

St. John’s hungry to defend title

Most high school basketball teams enter the offseason with a clear and obvious memory to serve as the motor for all of the work ahead. Whatever that final loss happened to be, the one that put an end to a season — it can be a powerful thing.

But for the few teams lucky enough to win championships, there is no clear and obvious game to serve as motivator. For the St. John’s girls, who stunned the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference by pounding undefeated Bishop McNamara in the conference title game, the end of last season was a dream. As the young Cadets worked through the offseason, they were fueled by a different type of motivation: the desire to live that dream again.

“We want to get it back,” said senior forward Delaney Thomas, a Duke commit. “We want to defend it and we know there’s some pressure that comes with that. We’re ready for it and hungry for it.”

Last week the Cadets suffered their first loss of the season at the second annual Capital Invitational, falling to South Grand Prairie High (Tex.). Afterward, Thomas said the game would be a learning opportunity for a team that was still working a few players into the mix. But the program is grateful for some roster stability; last season, St. John’s was not at full strength until late January.

“Things are always going to happen — injuries, personal matters, whatever,” junior guard Kyndal Walker said. “But I think we have a team with a next-man-up mentality and we have a deep enough team that any person is capable of helping.”

WCAC contenders Paul VI, McNamara and Good Counsel also faced off against national competition at the showcase event. Asked if they were keeping an eye on conference competition this early in the season, the defending champions demurred.

“We’ll see them later,” Walker said. “Everybody is always watching everyone else. And you’re always going to go on Instagram and see this or that. But the only thing you can control is you.”

— Michael Errigo

