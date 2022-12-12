Trevor Williams is eager to ‘post’ in the Nationals’ rotation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Heading into the winter, knowing he wasn’t at or even near the top of the free agent market, Trevor Williams could only be certain about wanting to start baseball games. So late last week, when talks with the Washington Nationals picked up, Williams chose a team that would accommodate his wish, landing a two-year, $13 million deal, promise included.

On a video call with reporters Monday, Williams confirmed he is in line to be in the Nationals’ rotation. If that’s the case — barring injury or extreme underperformance in spring training — it appears he will join MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray, Patrick Corbin and Cade Cavalli. Stephen Strasburg remains a wild card, especially because the club is not throwing a timeline or any expectations into the ether. Williams, then, should get a significant bump on the 89⅔ innings he pitched for the New York Mets last season, 51 of which came in relief.

“I have the ability to do both, but [they want me] to add some stability to the rotation and be able to post up 30-plus times this season,” the 30-year-old right-hander said. “... That’s why this is a tremendous opportunity for me.”

Williams wanted a spot to prove himself, and Washington needs a starter who can work deep into games. Erick Fedde’s inability to was a factor in him getting non-tendered in November. And much like in 2022, the Nationals will have multiple young starters — Gore, Cavalli, Gray to a lesser extent — who have to be monitored closely, possibly leading to short leashes throughout the year.

Advertisement

Gore, acquired in the Juan Soto blockbuster with the San Diego Padres, missed most of last season with elbow inflammation. Cavalli, still one of the team’s top prospects, debuted in August before hitting the injured list with shoulder trouble. With more than three months until Opening Day, it feels as though Washington’s bullpen is already tired. Williams will be leaned on to eat innings for a club coming off a third consecutive last-place finish (and doing little aside from hoping that will change).

“There are a lot of things that you value in free agency, and I think for every player it’s different,” Williams said of joining the Nationals, a 107-loss team in 2022, instead of a contender. “I’m not a trophy fish. I’m not someone where you may have 15 or 20 teams who want your services. I was really thankful for this opportunity, for them to tell me that, ‘We want you to post up.’ That’s something I really valued.

“Pitching against the Nationals for the last two years, you can tell there are a lot of young, hungry guys. It’s a good young squad. So to be able to come in and be a guy that has had success and failures at the big league level, and [has] the ability to help as much as I can to get these guys to where they want to be, and to where we want to be, I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for me.”

“Opportunity” and “post” were Williams’s favorite words Monday. They are connected in that, yes, Williams is just excited for the opportunity to post and post and post for the Nationals, who used to hear Max Scherzer refer to pitching that way. To post — according to Scherzer, Williams’s teammate with the Mets last year — is to take the ball every fifth day and give your team a chance to win. Williams made nine starts in 2022 and posted — sorry — a 4.19 ERA. As a reliever, he posted — okay, that’s really the last one — a 2.47 ERA.

Advertisement

Both samples are on the smaller side. But Williams’s success as a reliever helped attract teams over the past month, even though he was always set on starting. He made a career-high 31 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, 26 in 2019 and 11 in the shortened 2020 season before the Mets shifted him into a hybrid role after acquiring him from the Chicago Cubs. And now he has a good shot to reach those marks again.

“It was a decision for my career: Do I want to follow down that path? Do I want to be a swing guy for the rest of my career?” Williams explained. “Or do I want to prove again that I can be a serviceable starter? And because I’ve shown both in the past, I preferred starting. ... If the Nationals ask me to be a swing man, I know that I can do it. If the Nationals are telling me to be in the rotation, I know that I can do it. So I’m looking forward to seeing how this plays out.”

GiftOutline Gift Article