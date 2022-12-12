Navy AD says Ken Niumatalolo’s firing didn’t come down to loss to Army

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk put it plainly: The firing of the winningest football coach in program history did not come down to a double-overtime loss to Army on Saturday, and Ken Niumatalolo was aware his job was in jeopardy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gladchuk spoke with reporters Monday and said the move had been under consideration for some time and Niumatalolo failed to meet “very reasonable goals.” As athletic director for 22 years, he said the goals have been to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and win six games to become bowl eligible. That has been the consistent objective for 20 years, Gladchuk said.

Niumatalolo, who led the program for 15 years with a record of 109-83, was stunned by the decision.

“Without any question of a doubt,” said Gladchuk, when asked if Niumatalolo was aware of the situation. “I spoke directly to his representative, who asked me exactly that question. I conveyed to him, and I also conveyed it … for 20 years to the head coach every year.

Advertisement

“It was clear as a bell. There’s no confusion with regard to what the expectations are. And I think they’re realistic, they’re reasonable, they’re attainable, they’re expected. We resource at a minimum to that. I can’t make it any clearer.”

Gladchuk dismissed the lingering effects from the pandemic in 2020, when the team was forced to go the entire offseason without tackling or blocking. The Naval Academy had stricter measures in place than most institutions, and a significant number of upperclassmen transferred. That, however, was no longer an acceptable excuse. Gladchuk pointed out that Air Force went 9-3 this season and said it was “playing by the same rules.”

“Do I think it affected the BYU game? Yeah, I would agree with that — it did,” Gladchuk said. “From that point forward, however, we had to make adjustments. We had to readdress the way we did business in the short term. But there’s been plenty of time to overcome those obstacles that we had at that time frame and put the ship back on course.

Advertisement

“So the pandemic was a factor at the time, but it wasn’t lingering to the point that it should have affected the way we competed subsequent to us turning the corner.”

The Midshipmen just finished a third consecutive losing season, going 11-23 in that span. The Midshipmen three times reached double-digit wins under Niumatalolo, setting the school record with 11 in 2015 and matching that total in 2019.

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was named interim coach, and Gladchuk said he expects him to be a candidate for the job. They will conduct a national search, and previous experience at a service academy will not be required.

He did say the triple option is the “fiber of who we are” and the competitive edge that the program has. The new coach doesn’t have to be “pure triple option” but needs an understanding of the basic philosophy and tenets of the scheme, Gladchuk said.

GiftOutline Gift Article