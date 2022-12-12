Revitalized Nets hand the wayward Wizards a seventh straight loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The previous time the Brooklyn Nets came to Washington, they were at the height of their dysfunction. Kyrie Irving was mid-suspension after unapologetically spreading antisemitic content, Steve Nash had been fired days before, and Kevin Durant was starting alongside players who generally populate the second unit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Nets trounced the Wizards in that early November matchup anyway.

Monday was a different story in every way but the ending — another Brooklyn win, this one by the score of 112-100 to hand the Wizards their seventh straight loss.

The Nets (17-12) have executed an about-face and arrived at Capital One Arena as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and they now have won 11 of 14. If Durant and company had little trouble with the Wizards at the Nets’ nadir, it often felt as though they were merely toying with Washington (11-17) into the fourth quarter Monday as the hosts played for the fourth straight game without Bradley Beal (hamstring) and the second without starting point guard Monte Morris (groin).

Brooklyn didn’t hold a double-digit lead until the third quarter, though it was clear its offense was a class above the Wizards’. Irving skittered across the lane juking defenders on his way to 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Durant shot 11 for 17 from the field to lead all scorers with 30 effortless points despite occasional moments of commendable one-on-one defense from the Wizards’ Deni Avdija.

The Wizards didn’t get embarrassed as they did in the teams’ first matchup; 11 three-pointers kept the game close for much of the night. But the disparity in talent and cohesion on both ends was clear — especially without Beal’s scoring prowess — in Brooklyn’s offensive movement and flair. A whopping 20 turnovers created far too many opportunities for a team with Brooklyn’s star power.

Will Barton led the Wizards with 22 points off the bench in a surprising rejuvenation after a struggle-filled start to the season. Kyle Kuzma added 20 points and seven rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and three rebounds before leaving the game with back tightness in the third quarter.

Here is what else to know about Monday’s loss:

Injury updates

Beal remained sidelined with a hamstring strain but has been cleared to resume on-court activities, the Wizards announced. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game that Beal will need time to recondition, but the plan was for him to travel with the Wizards on their six-game, 10-day trip through the Western Conference that starts Wednesday in Denver.

The Wizards’ other longtime stays on the injury report, Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Delon Wright (hamstring), are also progressing but still have no timetable to return, Unseld said. Hachimura sprained his right ankle Nov. 18, and an MRI exam revealed a bone bruise.

“He’s able to do some contact stuff, one-on-one at this point. The duration has been expanded as far as his workouts,” Unseld said. “It’s going to take some time — after every workout, there’s a determination of how he feels, are there any other issues. But he’s trending in the right direction. We’re just going to take our time on it.”

Wright has not played since Oct. 25, when he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Barton bounces back

After missing two games with foot soreness, Barton came back with gusto. The 31-year-old wing has had a shaky season, entering Monday averaging 7.3 points and shooting a career-low 35.6 percent, but he rebounded against the Nets to score in double figures for the first time since Nov. 23. He had 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including two three-pointers, in the first half and carried on without trouble in the second.

