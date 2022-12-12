Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Zion Williamson has thrown down every type of dunk imaginable, but none quite as layered as the spinning windmill that drew raucous cheers from New Orleans Pelicans fans and accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct from the Phoenix Suns. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The highflying all-star forward broke the internet and triggered a bench-clearing confrontation on Friday with a last-second, 360-degree detonation to close out a 128-117 home win over the Suns. As Williamson rattled the rim, he exacted a measure of revenge for Phoenix’s first-round series victory over New Orleans last April. As he flexed toward his teammates, he soaked in some group therapy from the Smoothie King Center crowd after a months-long foot injury left him in “dark places” last season. And while he didn’t apologize afterward, Williamson expressed remorse for his egregious violation of the NBA’s unwritten rules, which stipulate that the winning team should run out the clock rather than run up the score in the closing seconds if the result is in hand.

“In the moment, obviously, it felt amazing getting carried away,” Williamson said. “Looking back on it, I’ve got to be better than that. My step dad and my mom taught me better than that.”

With New Orleans leading by nine points in the game’s final 10 seconds, Larry Nance Jr. collected a defensive rebound and passed the ball ahead to Williamson, who was unguarded in the frontcourt. Despite the Suns waving the white flag by not fouling or even giving chase, Williamson didn’t dribble out the clock. Instead, he paced out his steps as former NBA player Antonio Daniels, now the Pelicans’ color commentator, moaned, “No, no, no, no” in anticipation of the protocol-breaching highlight dunk.

By the time Williamson made it back to the bench, Suns guard Chris Paul and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were exchanging words, and both teams swarmed the court as their coaches stepped in to prevent further escalation. In the chaos, referee Ed Malloy beseeched the players to head to their respective locker rooms, while Pierre the Pelican, New Orleans’ mascot, restrained Alvarado from further confrontation. Suns guard Cameron Payne said later, according to ESPN, that “there was just no sportsmanship” from Williamson because the “game was over [with] no shot clock.”

Of course, Williamson’s dunk didn’t happen in a vacuum. Last year’s playoff matchup was marked by chippy play between the top-seeded Suns and the underdog Pelicans. Paul and the pesky Alvarado had multiple exchanges, including a Game 6 elbow by Paul that left Alvarado with a chipped tooth.

Replays from Friday’s game appeared to show Paul deliver another high elbow to Alvarado after the buzzer. Daniels also pointed out that Suns forward Mikal Bridges had thrown down an uncontested dunk with a 13-point lead late in Phoenix’s Game 5 win at home. Bridges’s dunk, however, fell into a slightly grayer area because there were 30 seconds left in the game and some of the Pelicans were still playing defense.

Regardless, that series ended with hard feelings, as Pelicans star Brandon Ingram left the court without shaking hands with Paul. Perhaps because of those strained relations, Suns center Deandre Ayton was willing to give Williamson a pass.

“It’s his home court,” Ayton said. “He’s doing it for his fans. I ain’t taking none of that stuff personal.”

Rather than casting Williamson’s dunk as a declaration of war against the Suns, perhaps it’s better to view it as a blaring announcement of the Pelicans’ arrival as a serious threat in the Western Conference. By beating Phoenix 129-124 in overtime in a rematch Sunday, the Pelicans scored their seventh straight victory to improve their West-leading record to 18-8. Remarkably, New Orleans is on pace for 56 wins, which would tie the franchise record set in 2008 when Paul was at the helm.

With the 22-year-old Williamson averaging 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, numbers that have him on track for his second all-star nod, New Orleans is the only team that ranks in the top-five in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The Pelicans surround Williamson, Ingram and veteran scoring guard CJ McCollum with a rotating cast of long and athletic wings, and they can alter between big lineups featuring center Jonas Valanciunas and smaller looks with Nance.

Depth, lineup versatility and high-energy play have been key drivers of New Orleans’ early success, but Williamson’s battering ram approach on offense has taken center stage during emphatic December wins. Phoenix struggled to match his physicality and quickness off the dribble, as he poured in 35 points on Friday and another 35 on Sunday.

The more distance Williamson puts between himself and his past health concerns, the more the focus shifts to how few teams have the right personnel to keep him from scoring in the paint. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has taken the road less traveled by logging just 85 appearances in his first three seasons, but this season he’s lived up to the considerable pre-draft hype that built during his one-and-done season at Duke.

That’s why, in the final analysis, Williamson’s controversial dunk wasn’t really about rubbing it in. He was mostly trying to make up for lost time.

“That [dunk] was a little out of character for me, but you’ve got to understand … [the Suns] sent my teammates home last year,” Williamson said. “I missed all of last year. I got carried away a little bit. I’ll admit that. I was in that locker room when my brothers were down because the Suns sent us home last year. That’s a tough moment to be a part of. That was out of character for me. If they were to do the same thing, I wouldn’t have no problem with it.”

