Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just when Alana Beard was really getting into her Duke Athletics Hall of Fame speech last week, the crowd interrupted with applause. As one might do when accepting a lifetime achievement award, Beard, who became the leading scorer in Duke basketball history before playing 14 seasons in the WNBA, told her story from the beginning. Coming of age in Shreveport, La., and playing backyard ball with her brother and his buddies. Knowing she had it when she began dominating those boys. Then she started dreaming.

Beard recalled that as a girl she was obsessed with becoming the first woman to play in the NBA. After saying this — her eyes already diverted back to her notes — those audacious words seemed to latch on to the guests. Many in the room began to clap; some even whistled. Beard chuckled, then kept on with her speech.

Advertisement

Years have passed since the girl fantasized about becoming the first, and Beard, now 40, has moved on to bigger and bolder dreams.

Beard, who played with the Washington Mystics and won a WNBA title with the Los Angeles Sparks, retired from professional basketball in 2020. Since then, she has founded the 318 Foundation, a mentorship program for girls based in her hometown that takes its name from the Shreveport area code. And she started Transition Play, a talent development firm that aids women during the professional adjustment period when their athletic careers come to an end.

And while providing opportunities to girls who are coming up in a city with almost a quarter of its residents living below the poverty line, as well as being a bridge for female athletes who might struggle as they transition out of sports, Beard is chasing another dream: owning a WNBA expansion franchise.

Advertisement

Maybe if Beard had announced this to the crowd in the Washington Duke Inn on Friday night, it might have wildly cheered — or remained in shocked silence. Her dream is that audacious: the former athlete who dares to run a professional team. Not only run a franchise, but do it from the ground up. Find a viable market that will support a team. Pitch her vision to investors. Build the ownership group. And, finally, convince the WNBA to take her seriously.

And the cherry on top of this challenge: There’s no blueprint. No one in Beard’s position has ever tried to turn a dream like hers into reality.

She is not Magic Johnson, whose Hall of Fame NBA career opened doors for him in Los Angeles to buy into the Lakers, Sparks, Dodgers and Los Angeles FC. She isn’t Derek Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain who acquired an ownership stake in the Miami Marlins three years after retirement. Nor does she possess the celebrity of actor Ryan Reynolds.

Advertisement

Reynolds, who already co-owns a Welsh soccer club and made a documentary about it, can go on a late-night talk show and publicize his desire to find an investor with “deep pockets” so he can buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

But remember: Beard is not Reynolds. So she sometimes has to make cold calls and sell her dream to any investor willing to listen.

“Coming from [Reynolds], that’s normal. Coming from me, purchasing a WNBA team? Eh, no one really wants to hear it,” Beard told me last month. “I’m not complaining by any means. I’m just stating the facts. On top of that, I’m a Black woman, which makes it that much harder for people to trust that I have the capacity and the desire and the ability to bring a group together to pursue a WNBA team.”

So she has taken the next step, a critical one in this journey toward sports ownership. She’s sharing her dream out loud. Reluctantly.

Advertisement

“I work in the background,” she said.

Speaking on something that has yet to come to fruition — that isn’t her. Others might be in awe of her designs, but she’ll keep her head down and move on to the next topic. But Beard understands that to attract that potential lead investor, she needs to speak publicly. So when a mutual acquaintance reached out to me with a pitch and connected me to Beard, she agreed to take part in the story.

We met at a coffee shop near Shaw. Beard looked anonymous among the other patrons sipping caffeine while glued to their laptops. The only difference: Hers held the do-it-yourself action plan for owning a sports franchise.

Step 1: Believe in yourself.

She already knows the WNBA has plans on expanding. During this year’s WNBA Finals, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert restated a desire to announce potential expansion cities by the end of this year.

Advertisement

“You need to find the right owners with the right capital,” Engelbert said in September while ticking off a long list of steps in the process.

And that’s exactly what Beard has been doing. She found a target city: Oakland, Calif. And she reached out to Ray Bobbitt, founder of the African American Sports & Entertainment Group, about the company’s development of the Oakland Coliseum site. Though the two had never met, Bobbitt responded within an hour. Beard and the group are now partners in the pursuit of an expansion team.

Next up: Beard has to find more friends with money.

She estimates that an expansion fee for a WNBA franchise would cost upward of $20 million. She doesn’t have that kind of cash, but her network does.

While she was still playing, Beard began making her own life shift from athlete to entrepreneur. She moved into the world of venture capitalism following retirement and worked for Silicon Valley Bank Capital, where she was responsible for investment research and underwriting funds managers. It was the kind of transition she now wants to help women like Violet Alama make.

Advertisement

Alama, 30, played professional basketball for three seasons in Israel. An injury prematurely ended her career at 24, and only now, six years out of the game and working as a strength and conditioning coach at a private school in Hawaii, can Alama admit she is retired. Her transition, which included a stint as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Hawaii, wasn’t easy.

“When I’m reaching out for possible employment, it’s, ‘What experience do you have?’ ” Alama recalled. “I felt inadequate in comparison to my peers. … It’s a very tough transition going from walking around in public and everybody knowing you and lots of people wanting a piece of you, and just kind of being on top of the world, to I’m the one getting the warmup shirts thrown at me when someone was checking into the game.”

Alama is one of the 112 women in Transition Play and has connected with companies affiliated with Beard’s program for potential employment. Whether it’s girls in Shreveport, women in sports or an expansion team in Oakland, a common thread runs through Beard’s vision.

Advertisement

“On the outside, it looked like she had several disparate ideas but … it came clear to me it was really one big idea,” said Mubuso Zamchiya, co-founder of Transition Play. “She didn’t see why men should have all the fun. Not quite her words, but … she wanted to change that. She kept on saying, and I believed her, this is not about her. This about using her privilege and opportunity to widen the lens and open the doors.”

As Beard attempts her own transition from athlete to owner, she can relate to the women she’s helping. Imagine starting over from being one of the top performers in your kingdom (Beard is a two-time WNBA defensive player of the year) to being a neophyte in a world that you’re still learning. Recently, she has had meetings with potential investors, and as much as Beard has to share her vision, she also has to sell herself.

“And that’s hard,” Beard said, because she had been accustomed to the fruits of her play speaking for her.

Advertisement

Still, she has to do it. She has approached the WNBA and has conducted multiple conversations with people within the league’s counsel, basketball operations and finance teams.

“Do they take me serious? I don’t know,” Beard said. “But at the end of the day, I have to come to the table with the capital.”

She’s now a year into her search, and her dream remains her obsession.

“Someone recently asked me, ‘What gives you the audacity to dream big?’ ” Beard said during her Duke hall of fame speech. “When you come from where I’m from, there’s a responsibility that comes with opportunity, and I take that seriously.”

GiftOutline Gift Article