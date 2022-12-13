Alex Ovechkin scores 800th NHL goal, stands one behind Gordie Howe

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Alex Ovechkin reached another milestone in his pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record Tuesday night, notching the 800th of his remarkable career with his first hat trick of the season. The Washington Capitals captain became the third NHL player to reach that total, and surpassing another hockey icon is imminent.

Ovechkin, 37, stands one goal shy of tying Gordie Howe for second on the all-time list. And he’s 95 from exceeding Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894.

The Russian star’s landmark goal came at 6:34 of the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks. Anthony Mantha and Evgeny Kuznetsov had the assists on the goal, which gave Washington a 5-2 lead.

Ovechkin’s tally came right in front, after he collected a feed from Mantha and sniped it past Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek. An exuberant celebration ensued as hats rained down on the ice at United Center. The Capitals’ bench quickly cleared to congratulate their captain in a gleeful dogpile as chants of “O-vi! O-vi! O-vi!” engulfed what was a quiet arena moments earlier.

Ovechkin scored his first goal of the night only 24 seconds into the game, when he converted from the left circle. His second tally was a power-play goal at 8:14 of the first. Ovechkin jammed in the puck at the left post and, suddenly, the milestone was in reach.

Ovechkin has seven goals in his past four games as the Capitals surged back into the playoff picture with four straight wins entering Tuesday’s matchup with the lowly Blackhawks. He has 20 goals in 31 games this season. His team struggled to start the season, but the Capitals’ captain is showing no signs of slowing down.

“It is pretty amazing,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “When you see it from a different bench, you focus on figuring out how to stop [Ovechkin] and how to keep him in check. And when you coach him, you see his love of the game, his durability and his want and desire to make a difference.”

Ovechkin has remained even-keeled as his goals chase heats up, a trait of his since he entered the NHL as a curious, fearless 20-year-old in 2005. In those days, he simply wanted to play the sport he loved.

“Back then, I just want to play. I don’t want to think about the numbers,” Ovechkin said. “I just want to have fun and enjoy my life in the NHL.”

Current and former players have gushed about Ovechkin’s desire and passion for hockey, with former Capitals teammate Brian Sutherby calling Ovechkin’s confidence and swagger as a young kid “infectious.”

“He is the most passionate hockey player I have ever played with,” Sutherby said. “He wanted to win more than anyone I ever played with. … There were many nights in that first year that you are sitting on the bench and you know that you are watching something ridiculous and something that most players can’t do — and you knew this kid was going to go on and be a Hall of Famer.”

As he neared his latest milestone, Ovechkin has been saving pucks, sticks, jerseys and gloves from each goal he scores. He stores them in the basement of his Virginia home — which is starting to get very crowded. Ovechkin said his wife, Nastya, is ready for some of that memorabilia to find a new home.

“She don’t like it,” he said. “Every time I have gloves and helmets, she is like, ‘When are you going to get rid of it?’ I go, ‘We will see.’ ”

As Ovechkin chases down Howe and then takes aim at Gretzky, each goal brings new memories and milestones as he leaves his teammates, opponents and hockey fans in awe.

“To see where he is at, 800 goals, it is hard to comprehend really,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said. “It is pretty special to watch.”

