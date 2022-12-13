World Cup live updates Argentina to face Croatia in first semifinal

The World Cup continues Tuesday with the first semifinal matchup between Croatia and Argentina. Both teams required penalty kicks in dramatic quarterfinals Friday to reach this stage. Croatia, the 2018 runner-up, scored in the 117th minute against Brazil to force the shootout, then stunned the world’s top-ranked team in the tiebreaker. Argentina, the runner-up in 2014, conceded two late goals to the Netherlands but righted itself in the shootout to advance. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.
