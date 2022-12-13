World Cup live updates Argentina to face Croatia in first semifinal

RAYYAN, Qatar — Hardly anybody remembers much of anything about the first of the four World Cup matches of Nov. 23 , seemingly about 10 years ago. This opener of Group F play happened on a cloudless midday with some mild chatter about heat — which sounds odd by now, the tolerable heat long since yielding to light-sweater air and cool Arabian nights.

It sure is funny now, though, because after the original 32 were reduced to the final four, with semifinals set for Tuesday and Wednesday, both participants from that scoreless draw remain. They remain with their little engines and big guts. They remain in the cherished role of dreamers. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, remains because it’s great at remaining. Morocco remains because of something beautiful: It seems to be undergoing a realization of its own elite capabilities.