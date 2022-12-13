The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Argentina to face Croatia in first semifinal

Argentina beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout last week to set up its semifinal matchup with Croatia. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The World Cup continues Tuesday with the first semifinal matchup between Croatia and Argentina. Both teams required penalty kicks in dramatic quarterfinals Friday to reach this stage. Croatia, the 2018 runner-up, scored in the 117th minute against Brazil to force the shootout, then stunned the world’s top-ranked team in the tiebreaker. Argentina, the runner-up in 2014, conceded two late goals to the Netherlands but righted itself in the shootout to advance. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

Here’s what to know

  • Argentina has reached the semifinals for the sixth time in its World Cup history, and it is 5-0 in its previous appearances. Lionel Messi, in what is probably his final World Cup, is trying to lead La Albiceleste to its first world championship since 1986.
  • Croatia, which has needed penalties to earn four of its past five knockout stage wins dating to 2018, is seeking its second consecutive appearance in the World Cup final. The Croatians eliminated top-ranked Brazil in the quarterfinal and No. 2 Belgium in the group stage, and now they get a crack at No. 3 Argentina.
  • The winner of this match will face either France or Morocco in the final on Sunday, while the loser will play the loser of Wednesday’s semifinal on Saturday in the third-place game. Find the bracket and knockout round schedule here.
