What questions do you have about the NFL playoff chase? Ask The Post.

So the Washington Commanders had the week off — and moved up two spots in the NFC playoff race. The New York Giants — both Washington’s most recent opponent and its next opponent — haven’t won a game in a month. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead their division — with a losing record. Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, who provided two of the biggest offseason storylines, will miss the playoffs. On and on.
There are four weeks remaining in the NFL’s regular season, and there’s so much to still be determined. With that in mind, I’ve asked Adam Kilgore — who writes our Monday morning NFL wrap-up column and has a great handle on the league — to join me for a Q&A with readers on this topic.
We’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but please feel free to submit questions early below. Looking forward to it!
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
