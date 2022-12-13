Back from their bye, Commanders prep for ‘playoff atmosphere’ to come

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second time in three weeks, Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera tweaked his team’s schedule to give his players more time off. Rivera met with player leaders and decided to add an extra day to the bye week by switching Monday (when players normally come in for treatment) with Tuesday (the usual off day). Rivera said he was willing to trust his players because he’s been “very pleased” with their maturity and time management, including in late November, when he shuffled the calendar to give them Thanksgiving off and they later beat Atlanta.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Commanders reconvened in the auditorium at their facility. Rivera briefed his squad before what will be one of the most important games of his three-year tenure. Washington (7-5-1) will face the New York Giants (7-5-1) on “Sunday Night Football” at home, two weeks after tying them in New York. The implications are immense: If Washington wins, its playoff odds skyrocket to 91 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, and if it loses, they sink to just 34 percent.

“This … is a playoff atmosphere for the next four weeks,” Rivera said Tuesday. “And hopefully for the next nine. [That] would be cool.”

Rivera seemed optimistic about the team’s health despite a lengthy list of injuries. Linebacker Jamin Davis underwent surgery for a minor thumb injury and “should be fine,” Rivera said. Defensive ends Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams are still in the concussion protocol, but Rivera said they’ve progressed “near the end of it” and are expected to practice Tuesday or Wednesday. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), who hasn’t played since Week 11, had “a good day of treatment and work,” which Rivera considered “a huge plus.” Right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), running back Antonio Gibson (foot) and right guard Trai Turner (leg) will continue to receive treatment.

Advertisement

“Good timing for a bye,” Rivera said.

If Turner can play, Washington could replace center Tyler Larsen (kneecap), whom it placed on injured reserve Monday, with Wes Schweitzer or Nick Martin.

Rivera said defensive end Chase Young (knee), with whom the Commanders have played wait-and-see since designating him to return to practice Nov. 2, is “trending in the right direction.”

“Chase has had a good few days,” Rivera added. “Last week, he did a lot of work, and then [I] saw him this morning. Had a nice chance to talk with him. I think he’s in a good place right now, and I think he should have one of those [weeks] where he progresses and ramps himself up into the weekend.”

On Monday, Washington activated quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) from injured reserve. The week before the bye, Rivera said, Wentz threw with receivers and “looked good.” If everything goes to plan, he added, Wentz will be the team’s primary backup for Sunday’s game, which” This means rookie quarterback Sam Howell will probably be inactive.

Advertisement

During the bye week, the team worked Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Some players took the weekend to head home or go on a vacation, but Rivera said “a number of guys” came in Thursday and Friday anyway. The team closed the facility Saturday and Sunday, and even though the players had bargained for Monday off, Rivera said about half of them, if not more, came in. On Tuesday, some younger players had a class with director of player engagement Malcolm Blacken and some veterans came in early for their first lift of the week. Rivera thought the team seemed mentally prepared to resume its regular game-week routine Wednesday.

Rivera said he outlined the high stakes of this week to his team in Tuesday’s meeting. Dallas (10-3) is in pole position for the No. 5 seed, and Washington, which currently has the No. 6 seed, will probably have to fend off New York, Seattle (7-6) and red-hot Detroit (6-7) for one of the final two playoff spots. A Commanders win would deal the Giants a devastating blow: If New York wins Sunday, its playoff odds would be 86 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, and if it loses, just 27 percent.

The Giants, winless in five of their last six, lost, 48-22, to Philadelphia last week and are one of Washington’s weakest remaining opponents. In fact, by winning percentage, Washington is tied for the fifth-hardest remaining schedule in the NFL. It must still play at San Francisco (9-4) and host Dallas to end the season.

Advertisement

“This is an opportunity, and we’ve got to focus in on it,” Rivera said.

It’ll be key, Rivera pointed out, to do a better job containing quarterback Daniel Jones. Washington focused on stopping Jones on the ground in its last defensive game plan — then allowed him 12 rushing attempts for 71 yards in the 20-20 tie.

In the Commanders facility, Rivera said, no one is focused on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s final report, which was released last Thursday after a nearly 14-month probe. Rivera said he wasn’t even in the area when it dropped because he’d flown back to Northern California to spend time with his father. Rivera’s mother died Oct. 31 after battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

“When all that came out, I just said, ‘Well, cool. Okay, here we go,’” Rivera said, pointing out that every time a major off-field report or story has dropped this season, the team has responded with a good performance, such as its Week 6 win over Chicago.

“We’re focused in on what’s important,” he added. “We’re going to stay on getting ready for the Giants.”

GiftOutline Gift Article