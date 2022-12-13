Terps senior Donta Scott is more explosive with a transformed body

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not long after Maryland hired Kevin Willard to lead the men’s basketball program, the new coach met individually with all the players. Willard explained how his system and staff could elevate their performance. He had watched Donta Scott’s career, in high school and beyond, from afar, and Willard knew he had the ability to play in the NBA. Willard asked if Scott, a rising senior at the time, held that ambition. Scott said he did.

So Willard referenced the weights and body fat percentages of NBA shooting guards and small forwards — because in the league, Scott would play on the wing. Willard said he showed Scott, primarily a power forward at Maryland, photos of those players, and told Scott to look in the mirror.

“I knew his game,” Willard said. “I knew how hard he played. I knew what a great young man he is. He had all the other things. He just didn’t understand that was the thing holding him back.”

Scott’s work inside the team’s facility had never been an issue. Director of basketball performance Kyle Tarp described Scott as a “rock star” during offseason conditioning in the summer. But then, Tarp said, “you always hold your breath when he’d go home.” When players have time off in August, they have less access to nutrition and training resources. They don’t have a rigid schedule or coaches there for daily guidance.

This year, when the team returned for the start of the school year, Tarp spotted Scott walking down the hallway in the arena, and he thought, “Yes!” He could tell Scott had maintained his strong habits in a way that reflected the type of player he wanted to be.

“If you want to be a pro and take on that next level, you’ve got to be able to make sacrifices,” said Scott, who, for instance, has learned that when he’s hungry late at night, he should find food at home rather than picking up Wendy’s or Popeyes. “I’m always willing to sacrifice certain things for the betterment of my future.”

Scott, who said he previously weighed 247 pounds, had at times been called upon to play center out of necessity when the Terps lacked depth, mostly as a sophomore. Heading into this season, Scott lost nearly 30 pounds. He flies around on both ends of the court, and he’s attempting more threes than ever before. Scott, a four-year starter, is averaging a career-best 14.1 points, the second-most on the team, through Maryland’s 8-2 start. He appreciates how Willard grants his players offensive freedom, “even though most coaches probably would try to have you fit into a program,” Scott said.

The Terps wear tracking devices that measure explosive efforts — essentially any quick-twitch movement. Tarp said Scott consistently logs one of the highest marks on the team. (Point guard Jahmir Young sometimes challenges Scott for the top spot.) Scott feels as though he’s more focused this season and doing a better job of listening and absorbing feedback.

“The production on the court is fun to see,” Tarp said. “But more importantly, just the development of the man — being a consistent person, being a man of integrity, doing the right things, treating people the right way, working hard consistently. That’s what’s going to separate you in life.”

During Scott’s first three seasons in College Park, Tarp said there had been “numerous” conversations about transforming Scott’s body. What changed this offseason, Tarp said, was Scott’s buy-in and determined mind-set. After Willard’s arrival, Scott said the goal was more heavily emphasized and pushed.

“Sometimes you just need a different voice or a different set of eyes to help you see it,” Willard said.

As a freshman, Scott was thrust into a starting role on the team that won a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Usually, players take a leap heading into their sophomore year, but Scott missed out on that offseason work because of the pandemic.

After team facilities closed for an extended stretch, Scott “came back in a tough spot,” Tarp said, “so he was kind of behind the eight ball on that one.”

Scott averaged 13.5 points through the first 10 games of his sophomore season, but his production waned down the stretch. Scott’s junior year turned into chaos when Mark Turgeon resigned in December and the Terps navigated much of the campaign with an interim coach. Scott set a career high of 25 points one night, then a season-low of three points four days later. He hit the 25-point mark again later in the season, but slumped to eight points in the next outing. For Scott, consistency has been one of the few missing pieces in his game.

Willard believes Scott can be a first-team all-Big Ten player. In August, Scott said he mostly stayed in College Park, and he worked out on outdoor courts in 90-degree weather. Practices became far more intense this fall, but Scott said it didn’t affect him much because the team did “​​a lot more” conditioning in the offseason. Willard said Scott’s body fat dropped from around 16 to 9 percent. Scott feels quicker on the court and thinks he can jump a lot higher.

“When Donta lost his weight, everything became easier for him,” Willard said.

Scott has always played with physicality, so sometimes, Willard said, he’d get worn down and his shooting percentage would suffer. Scott’s marks from three-point range this season have remained somewhat spotty: After shooting 43.3 percent from three in the first seven games, he’s only hit 12.5 percent in the past three games, all difficult matchups. Yet he’s still on pace to have his most productive season — the result of Willard’s belief and a demanding approach, coupled with Scott’s commitment to hold himself to the same standard.

“He’s in the best shape of his career, and he’s having a lot of success,” Tarp said. The next challenge is, “Hey, man, what are we going to do in March?”

