Girls’ basketball Top 20: Area’s best test mettle against national powers

In early December, teams can take plenty of paths with their pre-holiday tournament, nonconference schedules. For many of the private and top public schools, the first couple weeks feature games against top local and national competition. Teams are still coming together, and the stakes aren’t especially high. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Six teams ranked inside last week’s top 10 competed at the Capital Invitational, and four lost. The She’s Got Game Classic, also held in D.C., tested local teams against competition from across the country.

Quite a bit shook up in the rankings’ middle class. Madison, last year’s top public school, fell to rising contender Bishop O’Connell and has another tough task against Georgetown Visitation this week, while Good Counsel’s 0-4 start knocked it down to the bubble. In Maryland, Howard and Glen Burnie both earned signature wins, holding steady atop the state’s hierarchy.

1. Sidwell Friends (4-0) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers again looked the part of the nation’s top team at the second annual Capital Invitational, defeating Texas powerhouse Duncanville.

2. Georgetown Visitation (2-0) LR: 5

The Cubs joined Sidwell as the only local teams not to drop a game against national talent at the Capital Invitational, handing Florida private school Dr. Phillips its first loss of the season.

3. St. John’s (5-1) LR: 2

After wins in two of its three games last week, St. John’s will have a nice local test against Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy on Tuesday.

4. Bishop McNamara (2-2) LR: 3

Though the Mustangs lost for the second time this season, the result again came against an opponent considered among the country’s top 25 teams; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) prevailed, 77-75.

5. Shabach Christian Academy (5-3) LR: 6

Sparked by the impressive efforts of Florida commit Laila Reynolds, the Eagles moved to the right side of .500 with wins over teams from Florida and California.

6. Paul VI (3-3) LR: 4

The Panthers went 1-2 against national opponents, including a heartbreaker on a half-court buzzer-beater in overtime against Winston-Salem Christian National (N.C.).

7. Osbourn Park (6-0) LR: 7

After staving off tough challenges — one from up-and-comer Gainesville and the other from Florida private school American Heritage — the Yellowjackets remain undefeated.

8. Howard (3-0) LR: 8

The Lions won their first two games by a combined 93 points and then edged Bonita Vista (Calif.), though talented sophomore Meghan Yarnevich suggered an injury.

9. Bishop Ireton (5-0) LR: 9

The Cardinals won three games last week, the most impressive of which came against reigning Maryland Class 3A champion Poly.

10. Glen Burnie (2-0) LR: 11

Yet again, the Gophers proved they’re among Maryland’s best programs with a win over an Old Mill team that, since the start of last season, is undefeated against all opponents not named Glen Burnie.

11. Maret (4-2) LR: 12

The Frogs dropped two gut-wrenching games at the She’s Got Game Classic, losing against teams from Pennsylvania by two points apiece.

12. Virginia Academy (5-1) LR: 14

The Patriots impressed with wins over Patriot, Dream City Christian (Ariz.) and Alvik Basket (Australia).

13. C.H. Flowers (0-0) LR: 13

The Jaguars remained idle and await three upcoming games against Prince George’s County competition.

14. Robinson (3-1) LR: 16

The Rams shook off a season-opening loss and earned a quality victory over a talented Centreville squad.

15. Parkdale (1-0) LR: 18

Sophomore Layla Burton notched 28 points and 10 steals in a 65-24 season-opening win over Potomac. Next up are tough matchups against Wise, Bowie and Gwynn Park.

16. Pallotti (7-1) LR: 17

The Panthers move up one spot after a 3-1 week in which the loss came to McDonogh, a top Baltimore-area squad.

17. Bishop O’Connell (3-1) LR: Not Ranked

Under new Coach Brittany Davis, the Knights earned a marquee victory over defending Virginia Class 6 state champion Madison, 53-46; a test against No. 6 Paul VI on Saturday awaits.

18. Churchill (1-0) LR: 19

A 72-10 win in the season-opener was a high note that should give the Bulldogs confidence.

19. Edison (4-0) LR: 20

the Edison defense has been stellar so far.

20. Madison (5-1) LR: 15

The Warhawks earned wins against a competitive slate of local public schools to open the year, but a loss to No. 17 Bishop O’Connell knocks them down a peg.

Dropped out: No. 10 Good Counsel

On the bubble: Good Counsel, Lackey, Oakton, Tuscarora, Wootton

