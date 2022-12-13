Jeimer Candelario looks to bring energy, consistency to the Nationals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Jeimer Candelario was non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers last month, a handful of teams inquired about the 29-year old third baseman’s availability. During a video call with reporters on Tuesday, Candelario explained that the chance to play third base every day for the Nationals appealed to him and ultimately led to him signing a 1-year, $5 million deal.

The Nationals publicly have stated that Candelario and Carter Kieboom — a former top prospect coming off Tommy John surgery last year — are in a competition in spring training for the third base job. But based on comments made at the winter meetings by Manager Dave Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo, Candelario will handle the majority of the duties at the hot corner next year. Candelario sees the change of scenery as “a fresh start.”

“I saw the opportunity and the team that they were building right now,” Candelario said. “I knew that I could bring some energy and some work that I have to do. I just want to contribute.”

The Nationals signed Candelario, pitcher Trevor Williams and outfielder Stone Garrett to major league deals this offseason. Otherwise, it’s been a pretty slow couple of months for Washington. On Tuesday, the Nationals claimed pitcher A.J. Alexy off waivers and designated infielder Lucius Fox for assignment, which kept their roster at 40.

Candelario began his major league playing career with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, when Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was the Cubs’ bench coach. Candelario said the familiarity with Martinez — along with knowing Victor Robles — boosted his desire to join Washington. He called Martinez a really good leader.

At the winter meetings, Martinez said Candelario will be a leader for him in the clubhouse. The Nationals will be taking a low-risk chance on the field on a switch-hitting corner infielder who they expect to have a bounce-back year after spending the last five full seasons with the Detroit Tigers. In the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, Candelario hit .297. He batted .271 the following year, led the majors with 42 doubles and finished with an OPS+ of 121 (league average is 100).

But Candelario’s batting average dipped to .217 last year. He attributed the struggles to his inability to control the strike zone. He set career highs a year ago in swing percentage (52.2 percent) and swing percentage at balls outside of the strike zone (33.6 percent).

Candelario believes being more selective will give him better balls to hit in the zone. He also thinks the ban on shifts next year will benefit him from the left side of the plate, allowing him to hit freely instead of dealing with the mental game of hitting against the shift.

“I was hitting the ball gap-to-gap, taking the pitches that were given to me in the moment and I was doing that [consistently],” Candelario said about his approach in 2021. “That’s the right thing to do and that’s what I’m going to do: be consistent and bring that to the Nationals.”

Candelario has made 505 starts at third base but also stressed that he’d be willing to play first base if that helped the team win. He could play either corner infield spot or be a designated hitter, depending on how Martinez constructs his lineup based on matchups or if Kieboom does have a strong spring training and earns the third base job. Candelario could be moved at the trade deadline if he produces like he did a few years ago. But in the meantime, he’ll assume a veteran role for a young, inexperienced team.

“Leadership starts by doing the little things the right way,” Candelario said. “It’s leading by example and doing the stuff that I’m supposed to do. We have a lot of young guys. Me going there to the Nationals, I have to put myself in a great position to help the young guys.”

